What you need to know
- Devil May Cry is a popular hack-and-slash action adventure franchise from Capcom.
- Devil May Cry 5 has been officially confirmed for a PS5 launch, with the Special Edition.
- The game will launch on Playstation 5 at the console's launch, and will feature next-gen enhancements.
Devil May Cry is a very popular hack-and-slash action adventure franchise from Capcom, with the fifth game bringing back fans and reigniting passion for the franchise as a whole. At the Playstation 5 event today, Devil May Cry 5 announced that a new Special Edition is coming to the Playstation 5 as a next-gen launch title. The game will feature new enhancements for the Playstation 5, presumably, and will bring everyone's favorite monstor-slashing game to next-gen consoles the moment they're available.
The Playstation 5 is launching in select markets November 12, with the rest of the world on November 19, so rest assured that Devil May Cry 5 can join your lineup of games to play the moment you have your PS5 in hand, along with other titles that will be available at launch.
