Devil May Cry is a very popular hack-and-slash action adventure franchise from Capcom, with the fifth game bringing back fans and reigniting passion for the franchise as a whole. At the Playstation 5 event today, Devil May Cry 5 announced that a new Special Edition is coming to the Playstation 5 as a next-gen launch title. The game will feature new enhancements for the Playstation 5, presumably, and will bring everyone's favorite monstor-slashing game to next-gen consoles the moment they're available.