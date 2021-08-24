What you need to know
- Destiny 2 now supports cross-platform play starting today.
- Cross-platform play includes Stadia, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
- The feature comes as the game kicks off its 15th season, Season of the Lost, today.
Destiny 2 now fully supports cross-platform multiplayer between Stadia and other platforms, developer Bungie announced during its Destiny 2 Showcase 2021 livestream on Tuesday.
The free-to-play online multiplayer shooter can now be played with friends across the Stadia, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox versions at no additional cost. The Stadia version has supported cross-platform saving since 2019, which allowed players to migrate progression and rewards between platforms, but not cross-play Bungie had announced cross-play support would be coming sometime in 2021 last year, but could not confirm an exact date.
A big criticism of Destiny 2 on Stadia, which was one of the launch titles for the cloud streaming platform, was that the playerbase was siloed and couldn't play with the wider one. It made playing the multiplayer game quite difficult to start.
Cross-platform play comes as Destiny 2 launches its 15th season, known as the Season of the Lost, with new weapons and content. The new season will run until Feb. 22 when the newest expansion, The Witch Queen, releases on all platforms.
Destiny 2, one of the best Stadia games of 2021, is currently on sale at the Stadia store until Aug. 31. While the base game is free-to-play, the expansions are required to access some season content and activities. The Forsaken and Shadowkeep expansions are discounted to $10 each, while the Beyond Light expansion is on sale for $24. The Legendary Edition containing everything and access to the current season pass can also be purchased for $40.
