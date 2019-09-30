Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is almost here and ahead of this expansion's release, eager players might be wondering just when they'll be able to hop in and head for the moon. According to the official status page that Bungie operates, Destiny 2 is currently offline for maintenance. Destiny 2 is expected to come back online at 1:00 p.m. EST on October 1, which is also when the update that is bringing the Shadowkeep expansion will begin rolling out.

Please note that it may take a little longer in order for the game services to come back online, as well as needing to allow for the expansion to roll out across different regions. If there's a significant change in the expected timeframe, we'll be sure to let you know. For now, get ready for the launch on October 1. Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is bringing tons of new content, changes to the way stats work and more.