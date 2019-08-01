If you've been looking forward to the big upcoming fall expansion for Destiny 2, you'll be waiting a short while longer. Bungie confirmed today that the Destiny 2: Shadowkeep release date will be pushed back slightly. As a result, instead of releasing on September 17 like previously planned, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is now set to release on October 1.

Bungie made it clear that the delay is due to them being fully in control of Destiny 2 now. As a result, they are making the call to try and deliver the game in the best condition it can possibly be. In order to deliver that, Bungie feels that they need more time.

The Moments of Truimph are going to be extended and will now run through September 17, giving players three more weeks to complete the different challenges. The World First for the new Raid, Garden of Salvation, will now begin on October 5. Cross Save compatibility still scheduled to come sometime later this summer.