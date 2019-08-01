What you need to know
- The Destiny 2: Shadowkeep expansion was previously scheduled to release on September 17.
- Bungie announced today that the Destiny 2: Shadowkeep release date was being delayed to October 1.
- The World First for the new raid Garden of Salvation will now begin on October 5.
- You can preorder Destiny 2: Shadowkeep for $35 at the PlayStation Store.
If you've been looking forward to the big upcoming fall expansion for Destiny 2, you'll be waiting a short while longer. Bungie confirmed today that the Destiny 2: Shadowkeep release date will be pushed back slightly. As a result, instead of releasing on September 17 like previously planned, Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is now set to release on October 1.
Bungie made it clear that the delay is due to them being fully in control of Destiny 2 now. As a result, they are making the call to try and deliver the game in the best condition it can possibly be. In order to deliver that, Bungie feels that they need more time.
The Moments of Truimph are going to be extended and will now run through September 17, giving players three more weeks to complete the different challenges. The World First for the new Raid, Garden of Salvation, will now begin on October 5. Cross Save compatibility still scheduled to come sometime later this summer.
Moon's Haunted
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
No longer shackled
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep brings Guardians to the Moon. There are new missions, new weapons new gear and an all-new Raid. This expansion does not require you to own the previous DLC for the game.
PlayStation accessories you'll love
Every one of these quality accessories is guaranteed to enhance your PlayStation experience.
EasySMX VIP002S RGB Gaming Headset ($36 at Amazon)
Good headsets tend to get expensive, but the EasySMX VIP002S headset gives you the best of both worlds: affordability and quality.
HyperX ChargePlay Duo ($20 at Amazon)
Charge up your controllers without taking up that precious USB space on your console. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can charge two at once in two hours through an AC adapter.
PDP Bluetooth Media Remote ($20 at Amazon)
PlayStation is good for much more than gaming. When you want to browse the web or navigate your favorite apps, a DualShock 4 controller just doesn't cut it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.