It seems as though the Destiny 2 leaks don't plan on ceasing anytime soon. Yesterday, datamined files revealed that a new "Shadowkeep" expansion was on its way. However, further digging uncovered even more interesting information. According to screenshots first posted on ResetEra , cross-save support may be added to the game with the upcoming expansion.

According to Kotaku , the new expansion, coupled with cross-save functionality, will be quite beneficial when the game launches on Google Stadia later this year. As with any such leak, take it with a grain of salt until we receive official confirmation. However, Kotaku is known for its sources, so this seems genuine. The outlet said the following about the Google Stadia port.

You'll soon be able to transfer your Destiny 2 progress between multiple platforms: Xbox One, PC, and the streaming service Google Stadia, on which the popular loot-shooter will launch this fall. PlayStation 4 remains up in the air.

Since Microsoft's gaming streaming service, Project xCloud, may not launch until next-generation machines roll out in 2020, gamers may have to subscribe to Google Stadia to play Destiny 2 — and other "AAA" games — on the go. The company is expected to reveal pricing information tomorrow, and it's supposedly going to offer a base subscription service as well as the ability to purchase games.

Are you interested in playing Destiny 2 at possibly 4K resolution and 60 frames per second through Google Stadia? Let us know. With E3 2019 right around the corner, it'll be interesting to see how Microsoft's service stacks up. This will definitely an exciting time to be a gamer, that's for sure!