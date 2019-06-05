What you need to know
- Destiny 2 is getting a new expansion this fall.
- The ability to transfer saves between platforms is also rumored.
- Kotaku says that Destiny 2 is coming to Google Stadia later this year.
- You can purchase the game for $20 on Amazon.
It seems as though the Destiny 2 leaks don't plan on ceasing anytime soon. Yesterday, datamined files revealed that a new "Shadowkeep" expansion was on its way. However, further digging uncovered even more interesting information. According to screenshots first posted on ResetEra, cross-save support may be added to the game with the upcoming expansion.
According to Kotaku, the new expansion, coupled with cross-save functionality, will be quite beneficial when the game launches on Google Stadia later this year. As with any such leak, take it with a grain of salt until we receive official confirmation. However, Kotaku is known for its sources, so this seems genuine. The outlet said the following about the Google Stadia port.
You'll soon be able to transfer your Destiny 2 progress between multiple platforms: Xbox One, PC, and the streaming service Google Stadia, on which the popular loot-shooter will launch this fall. PlayStation 4 remains up in the air.
Since Microsoft's gaming streaming service, Project xCloud, may not launch until next-generation machines roll out in 2020, gamers may have to subscribe to Google Stadia to play Destiny 2 — and other "AAA" games — on the go. The company is expected to reveal pricing information tomorrow, and it's supposedly going to offer a base subscription service as well as the ability to purchase games.
Are you interested in playing Destiny 2 at possibly 4K resolution and 60 frames per second through Google Stadia? Let us know. With E3 2019 right around the corner, it'll be interesting to see how Microsoft's service stacks up. This will definitely an exciting time to be a gamer, that's for sure!
Save the solar system
Destiny 2
Loot and shoot
Destiny 2 is a first-person shooter from Bungie. The developer is known for stellar games like Marathon and Destiny, but this open-world adventure may be its best experience yet.
PlayStation accessories you'll love
Every one of these quality accessories is guaranteed to enhance your PlayStation experience.
EasySMX VIP002S RGB Gaming Headset ($36 at Amazon)
Good headsets tend to get expensive, but the EasySMX VIP002S headset gives you the best of both worlds: affordability and quality.
HyperX ChargePlay Duo ($20 at Amazon)
Charge up your controllers without taking up that precious USB space on your console. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can charge two at once in two hours through an AC adapter.
PDP Bluetooth Media Remote ($20 at Amazon)
PlayStation is good for much more than gaming. When you want to browse the web or navigate your favorite apps, a DualShock 4 controller just doesn't cut it.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.