Euro 2020 's Group B sees its second games today as Belgium travel to Copenhagen to face off against Denmark with points at a premium. Don't miss a moment of the action with our Denmark vs Belgium live stream guide.

After the harrowing events concerning talisman Christian Eriksen, Denmark will hope to bounce back from an opening day defeat against Finland in order to keep the knockout rounds within their reach.

Eriksen received urgent medical attention in the Danes' opening game after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field. The game resumed later that day with UEFA stating that both sets of players elected to continue, though few expected the Red and Whites to be on their A-game after the on-field trauma. Thankfully, the Inter Milan midfielder has since shared that he is recuperating well which will give his teammates a boost.

For Belgium, it was plain sailing in their opening tie with a comfortable 3-0 win over Russia. Romelu Lukaku bookended the game with his two goals, dedicating the first to stricken Inter teammate Eriksen.

As the top-ranked national team in the world, the Red Devils are tipped to go all the way at this year's European Championship. Roberto Matinez's side fell at the semi-final stage at their last major tournament at the hands of eventual World Cup 2018 winners France, though the team haven't gotten past the quarter-final stage at the Euros since 1980.

For Kasper Hjulmand's Denmark, just making it to the tournament is an improvement on 2016 when the team did not qualify and escaping the group would be their best result since 2004's iteration. Don't write off the Danes, though, as this side reached the knockout rounds of the 2018 World Cup and have the home advantage against Belgium today.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Denmark vs Belgium no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Denmark vs Belgium: Where and when?

This Euro 2020 game is being played at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Kick-off is set for 6pm CEST local time on Thursday, June 17. That makes it a 5pm BST kick-off in the UK, a 12pm ET / 9am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 2am AEST kick-off on Friday morning.

How to watch a Denmark vs Belgium live stream in the UK

UK viewers can watch all of the action from Euro 2020 for free as the games are split across the BBC and ITV. For the Denmark vs Belgium game, you'll want to tune into ITV with kick-off set for 8pm. Those looking for a streaming solution will want to use the ITV Hub service to watch the game for free online.

If you aren't in the country during Euro 2020, using a VPN will allow you to watch every match just like you would if you were at home.

ITV Hub

How to watch a Denmark vs Belgium live stream in the U.S.

ESPN has the rights to the Denmark vs Belgium game and will be showing the match live on its ESPN channel. That opens up a couple of options for streaming including FuboTV and Sling which both carry the channel.

Kick-off for this game is at 12pm ET / 9am PT.

Fubo TV
Sling TV

How to watch a Denmark vs Belgium live stream in Canada

Canadian viewers will be able to watch every match of Euro 2020 via TSN and French-language channel TVA Sports. Both options will let you watch games online, too - either by registering with details of your pay TV provider, or by signing up for either network's standalone streaming services TSN Direct or TVA Sports Direct.

TSN Direct

How to watch a Denmark vs Belgium live stream in Australia

If you're planning on watching a Denmark vs Belgium live stream in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to Euro 2020 games Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 2am AEST on Friday morning.

Optus Sport

How to watch a Denmark vs Belgium live stream from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this international friendly in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Denmark vs Belgium but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

ExpressVPN