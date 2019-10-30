What you need to know
- Death Stranding releases on November 8th.
- Kojima Productions just released its launch trailer.
- The launch trailer is nearly 8 minutes long.
Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima's highly-anticipated first outing after leaving Konami, is about to release and ahead of its launch on November 8th, Kojima released a long launch trailer. We're talking almost a full 8 minutes. If you want to go in completely blind, you probably shouldn't watch it, but given how confusing the game's marketing has been, this may only raise more questions than it answers.
It's official description is much more palatable, and paints of picture of a collapsed society that needs to reconnect in order to survive otherworldly threats.
In the near future, mysterious explosions have rocked the planet, setting off a series of supernatural events known as the Death Stranding. With spectral creatures plaguing the landscape, and the planet on the verge of a mass extinction, it's up to Sam Bridges to journey across the ravaged wasteland and save mankind from impending annihilation.
Death Stranding releases on November 8, 2019 for PlayStation 4. It is also coming to PC sometime in early summer 2020, but a digital storefront has not been confirmed.
