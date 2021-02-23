In an interview with GQ Magazine, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan talked PS5 availability, PSVR 2, and revealed that more PlayStation exclusive games will be coming to PC. Days Gone is set to kick off this wave of games this spring, and although we don't know how many will eventually hit the platform, there will definitely be more coming.

When asked why PlayStation decided to finally release games on PC after being reticent in the past to do so, Ryan responded by pointing to the cost of creating games and the opportunity to grow their audience.

I think a few things changed. We find ourselves now in early 2021 with our development studios and the games that they make in better shape than they've ever been before. Particularly from the latter half of the PS4 cycle our studios made some wonderful, great games. There's an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognize the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward. The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the caliber of the IP has improved. Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it's a fairly straightforward decision for us to make.

Ever since Sony brought Horizon Zero Dawn to PC last August (and Death Stranding with the help of 505 Games), fans began to speculate that this could be the beginning of something more. It looks like they were right.

Though the interview didn't mention any other games specifically, this could pave the way for Bloodborne on PC. It's a title that everyone has wanted to see on PC for a while now, and it looks like it has a good shot at coming soon. But until PlayStation confirms anything, this is just wishful thinking.