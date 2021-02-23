What you need to know
- A slate of PlayStation exclusive games are coming to PC starting this spring.
- Days Gone, the post-apocalyptic title from Bend Studio, will be the first.
- Though it was not confirmed, this is one step closer to getting Bloodborne on PC.
In an interview with GQ Magazine, PlayStation boss Jim Ryan talked PS5 availability, PSVR 2, and revealed that more PlayStation exclusive games will be coming to PC. Days Gone is set to kick off this wave of games this spring, and although we don't know how many will eventually hit the platform, there will definitely be more coming.
When asked why PlayStation decided to finally release games on PC after being reticent in the past to do so, Ryan responded by pointing to the cost of creating games and the opportunity to grow their audience.
I think a few things changed. We find ourselves now in early 2021 with our development studios and the games that they make in better shape than they've ever been before. Particularly from the latter half of the PS4 cycle our studios made some wonderful, great games. There's an opportunity to expose those great games to a wider audience and recognize the economics of game development, which are not always straightforward. The cost of making games goes up with each cycle, as the caliber of the IP has improved. Also, our ease of making it available to non-console owners has grown. So it's a fairly straightforward decision for us to make.
Ever since Sony brought Horizon Zero Dawn to PC last August (and Death Stranding with the help of 505 Games), fans began to speculate that this could be the beginning of something more. It looks like they were right.
Though the interview didn't mention any other games specifically, this could pave the way for Bloodborne on PC. It's a title that everyone has wanted to see on PC for a while now, and it looks like it has a good shot at coming soon. But until PlayStation confirms anything, this is just wishful thinking.
RCS vs. SMS vs. iMessage: What's the difference?
RCS, SMS, iMessage. All three share a piece of the texting pie in 2021, but why? Here's a closer look at what each brings to the table.
The next PSVR for PS5 has officially been announced, not coming in 2021
Sony shared the first details of the next-generation of PSVR today, detailing a wider field of view, DualSense-style improvements for the VR controller and more. This system will not be released in 2021.
Would you rather have the Galaxy S21 or Pixel 5?
The Galaxy S21 and Pixel 5 are two of the better value flagships that exist in 2021. Which would you rather have and why?
The best HOTAS controllers for PS5 are all here
It's tough to find a joystick to use on consoles right now but that doesn't mean all is lost. If you want to play supported games the best way possible, you'll need to shell out some cash. These are the best HOTAS controllers for PS5 in 2021.