What you need to know
- Marvel's Avenger is a hotly anticipated title from Square Enix coming later this year.
- A selection of characters has already been shown off, but numbers are a little limited at release.
- Additional characters have already been promised post-release, and we now may have an idea of which ones.
- 15 new characters were apparently found in a leak by dataminers, and could all be in the works for future releases.
Marvel's Avengers has made the lofty claim of offerint to let you control numerous Marvel heroes and all their respective powers, and impresses with its sheer potential in our beta hands-on. However, the roster at launch will be a little on the light side, with fan favorites like Captain American, Thor, and Iron Man all making an appearance, but many other heroes being left by the wayside.
We already know of one hero coming in a future release, with Spider-Man being a Playstation exclusive, coming at some point in 2021. Other than that, details are scarce. However, a recent leak reported by IGN reveals up to 15 additional heroes that are present in the game's code, and were found by some crafty dataminers.
According to the leak, the following Marvel heroes are potential future add-ons for the Marvel's Avengers game:
- Ant Man
- The Wasp
- Vision
- Black Panther
- Dr. Strange
- Falcon
- Mar-Vell
- Mockingbird
- Quake
- Winter Soldier
- Scarlet Witch
- Captain Marvel
- Kate Bishop
- She-Hulk
- War Machine
This is a solid list, and adds a lot of the heros some fans felt were missing from the base game, like Dr. Strange, Ant Man, and Captain Marvel. There's no word on when any of these heroes will make their appearance, or even if they'll actually show up at all. After all, this is a leak, so take everything here with a hefty pinch of salt. Hopefully all of these heroes will eventually find their way to the game, however, so everyone has a chance to play as their favorite hero.
Marvel's Avengers will release on September 4, 2020, so set your calendars for this ambitious adventure title. It's getting a free upgrade, so anyone who buys it on PS4 or Xbox One can get the PS5 or Xbox Series X version for free.
Save the planet
Marvel's Avengers
An ever-expanding online game
After a horrific event leaves San Francisco in ruins, the Avengers have been disbanded. However, an even bigger evil threatens the planet five years later, and it's up to you to assemble the crew and save the world once again. Play on PS4, then get a free upgrade when you play on PS5.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
When is your Galaxy Note 20 pre-order going to be delivered?
The Galaxy Note 20 is almost here, and for folks that pre-ordered the phone, they’re getting excited about the estimated delivery date. What about you?
Review: Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is the best premium Chromebook of 2020
As manufacturers keep running to high and low pricing extremes, Acer makes a Chromebook that’s just right in terms of giving you everything you could need without making you sell a kidney to afford it.
Wondering if your phone will get the update to Android 10?
Android 10 is here! So, why isn't it on your phone yet? Here's a breakdown of which phones are confirmed to get the update and when you can look forward to it.
Get spooked with these great horror games for the PS4
Like getting the pants scared clean off you? You might want to check out these horror games.