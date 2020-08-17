Marvel's Avengers has made the lofty claim of offerint to let you control numerous Marvel heroes and all their respective powers, and impresses with its sheer potential in our beta hands-on. However, the roster at launch will be a little on the light side, with fan favorites like Captain American, Thor, and Iron Man all making an appearance, but many other heroes being left by the wayside.

We already know of one hero coming in a future release, with Spider-Man being a Playstation exclusive, coming at some point in 2021. Other than that, details are scarce. However, a recent leak reported by IGN reveals up to 15 additional heroes that are present in the game's code, and were found by some crafty dataminers.

According to the leak, the following Marvel heroes are potential future add-ons for the Marvel's Avengers game:

Ant Man

The Wasp

Vision

Black Panther

Dr. Strange

Falcon

Mar-Vell

Mockingbird

Quake

Winter Soldier

Scarlet Witch

Captain Marvel

Kate Bishop

She-Hulk

War Machine

This is a solid list, and adds a lot of the heros some fans felt were missing from the base game, like Dr. Strange, Ant Man, and Captain Marvel. There's no word on when any of these heroes will make their appearance, or even if they'll actually show up at all. After all, this is a leak, so take everything here with a hefty pinch of salt. Hopefully all of these heroes will eventually find their way to the game, however, so everyone has a chance to play as their favorite hero.

Marvel's Avengers will release on September 4, 2020, so set your calendars for this ambitious adventure title. It's getting a free upgrade, so anyone who buys it on PS4 or Xbox One can get the PS5 or Xbox Series X version for free.