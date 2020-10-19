There's a lot to do in Cyberpunk 2077 , which is just a month away from release. In a new teaser, Keanu Reeves returns to ask players what they're looking for in Night City. Prior ads reminded players there are no limits and that you need to seize the day . You can check out the teaser below.

Keanu Reeves founded a custom motorcycle company which is actually featured in the game. There's many different vehicles to acquire and use, from small compacts to massive hulking trucks.

Cyberpunk 2077 is promising a sprawling city and its surroundings to explore. Your experience will differ depending on your Lifepath and other choices as you tangle with the different gangs of Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold and is set to release on November 19, 2020 — exactly one month away, as the team is reportedly crunching to finish any day one patches. When it arrives, the game will be available on Xbox One, PC, PS4 and Stadia, with a free next-generation upgrade coming for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5.