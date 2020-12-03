What you need to know
- Cyberpunk 2077 is the hotly anticipated sci-fi RPG from CD Projekt RED, the creators of the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
- The game releases officially on December 10, 2020, after several delays and months of waiting from players.
- CD Projekt RED has revealed the exact release information for Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia, PC and console, as well as pre-load information.
- PC will release simultaneously across the globe, consoles will release at midnight local time, and pre-loading is live for Xbox now.
After months of hype and repeated delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is officially just around the corner, launching all around the world on December 10, 2020, for Xbox, Playstation, PC, and Stadia. On Twitter, CD Projekt RED revealed the exact release times for the game, as well as all the pre-load information you need to know, so you can jump into the game the moment it launches. You can see the tweet below, but we've also compiled all the important details in an easy to read list.
Cyberpunk 2077 will be launching simultaneously for all players across the world on PC and Stadia, which means some players will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 earlier than console players. Of course, Stadia availability depends on whether or not Stadia is available in your region. For PC and Stadia players, Cyberpunk 2077 will launch at the following times in these regions:
- London - December 10, 12 am GMT
- New York - December 9, 7 pm EST
- Los Angeles - December 9, 4 pm PST
- Mexico City - December 9, 6 pm CST
- Bogota - December 9, 7 pm COT
- Brasília - December 9, 9 pm BRT
- Paris - December 10, 1 am CET
- Cairo - December 10, 2 am EET
- Warsaw - December 10, 1 am CET
- Istanbul- December 10, 3 am TRT
- Dubai - December 10, 4 am GST
- Johannesburg - December 10, 2 am SAST
- Beijing - December 10, 8 am CST
- Singapore - December 10, 8 am SGT
- Seoul - December 10, 9 am KST
- Tokyo - December 10, 9 am JST
- Sydney - December 10, 11 am AEDT
- Wellington - December 10, 1 pm NZDT
For console players, Cyberpunk 2077 will simply launch at exactly midnight, December 10, 2020, in whatever your local time is. No need to worry about exact times or time zones here. This does mean that some PC players may gain access to Cyberpunk 2077 several hours earlier than you, so beware of any spoilers that may occur.
Finally, Cyberpunk 2077 does allow console players to pre-load the game before release; that way, there are next to no waiting times to jump in and play. For Xbox players, pre-loading has already started today, Thursday, December 3. For Playstation players, you'll have to wait until two days before the game's release, or December 8.
Cyberpunk 2077 is launching on Xbox, Playstation, PC, and Stadia, and will work day one on the PS5, and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S through backwards compatibility. If you're a big Cyberpunk 2077 fan, also consider some of the Best Collectibles and Merch for Cyberpunk 2077.
A dark and gritty world
Cyberpunk 2077
The standard for next-gen.
Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest project from CD Projekt Red, the developers behind the Witcher 3. To follow up the game that defined a generation of gaming, Cyberpunk 2077 needed to be huge, ambitious, and captivating. Every indication says that CD Projekt Red is poised to repeat history with their sci-fi, open-world RPG adventure.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
