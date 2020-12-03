After months of hype and repeated delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is officially just around the corner, launching all around the world on December 10, 2020, for Xbox, Playstation, PC, and Stadia. On Twitter, CD Projekt RED revealed the exact release times for the game, as well as all the pre-load information you need to know, so you can jump into the game the moment it launches. You can see the tweet below, but we've also compiled all the important details in an easy to read list.

The wait is almost over!



If you're looking to play #Cyberpunk2077 as soon as it's available, here's a map with global release timings.



For PC and Stadia players, the release is simultaneous and scheduled for midnight GMT, and for all console players – midnight local time. pic.twitter.com/W0QLIFAhH1 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 3, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 will be launching simultaneously for all players across the world on PC and Stadia, which means some players will be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 earlier than console players. Of course, Stadia availability depends on whether or not Stadia is available in your region. For PC and Stadia players, Cyberpunk 2077 will launch at the following times in these regions:

London - December 10, 12 am GMT

- December 10, 12 am GMT New York - December 9, 7 pm EST

- December 9, 7 pm EST Los Angeles - December 9, 4 pm PST

- December 9, 4 pm PST Mexico City - December 9, 6 pm CST

- December 9, 6 pm CST Bogota - December 9, 7 pm COT

- December 9, 7 pm COT Brasília - December 9, 9 pm BRT

- December 9, 9 pm BRT Paris - December 10, 1 am CET

- December 10, 1 am CET Cairo - December 10, 2 am EET

- December 10, 2 am EET Warsaw - December 10, 1 am CET

- December 10, 1 am CET Istanbul - December 10, 3 am TRT

- December 10, 3 am TRT Dubai - December 10, 4 am GST

- December 10, 4 am GST Johannesburg - December 10, 2 am SAST

- December 10, 2 am SAST Beijing - December 10, 8 am CST

- December 10, 8 am CST Singapore - December 10, 8 am SGT

- December 10, 8 am SGT Seoul - December 10, 9 am KST

- December 10, 9 am KST Tokyo - December 10, 9 am JST

- December 10, 9 am JST Sydney - December 10, 11 am AEDT

- December 10, 11 am AEDT Wellington - December 10, 1 pm NZDT

For console players, Cyberpunk 2077 will simply launch at exactly midnight, December 10, 2020, in whatever your local time is. No need to worry about exact times or time zones here. This does mean that some PC players may gain access to Cyberpunk 2077 several hours earlier than you, so beware of any spoilers that may occur.

Finally, Cyberpunk 2077 does allow console players to pre-load the game before release; that way, there are next to no waiting times to jump in and play. For Xbox players, pre-loading has already started today, Thursday, December 3. For Playstation players, you'll have to wait until two days before the game's release, or December 8.

Cyberpunk 2077 is launching on Xbox, Playstation, PC, and Stadia, and will work day one on the PS5, and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S through backwards compatibility. If you're a big Cyberpunk 2077 fan, also consider some of the Best Collectibles and Merch for Cyberpunk 2077.