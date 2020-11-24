What you need to know
- CD Projekt Red shared more Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay today, captured on PS4 Pro and PS5.
- Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a full next-generation upgrade sometime in 2021.
- After multiple delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release globally on December 10.
Cyberpunk 2077 is almost here, bringing with it a vast open city for players to explore in style with different vehicles and a list of gangs to help or hinder.
Ahead of the game's release, CD Projekt Red has released some more gameplay footage of Cyberpunk 2077 running on PS4 Pro and PS5. The footage is all from the beginning of the game, so you don't need to worry about spoilers for the story. You can check the new gameplay footage out in the video below:
Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a full next-generation upgrade sometime in 2021 which will bring some extra improvements for players to enjoy but in the meantime, players can enjoy knowing what the game will look like regardless of which higher-end PlayStation model they are playing on. After multiple delays due to the game needing additional polish, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.
Night City
Cyberpunk 2077
There's a city to burn
Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest project from CD Projekt Red, the developers behind the Witcher 3. To follow up the game that defined a generation of gaming, Cyberpunk 2077 needed to be huge, ambitious, and captivating. Every indication says that CD Projekt Red is poised to repeat history with their sci-fi, open-world RPG adventure that allows you to choose.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
There are so many Alexa speakers so let us help you decide which to buy
Whether you buy an Amazon-branded Echo smart speaker or something from a third party like Sonos or Eufy, there are a lot of great Alexa speakers to choose from. That's why we're here to break down your options for you to help you make the best purchase decision.
The OnePlus 9 won't be able to escape OnePlus' biggest problem — itself
One flagship in the spring and one budget phone in the fall is a common-sense approach that would work better for OnePlus and for us — the customers. There are good reasons to make the change.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to buy. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Here are the best HDMI 2.1 compatible HDMI cables for PS5 and Xbox 2020
Any serious gamer wants to ensure they have the best experience possible when playing games on a premium console like the new PlayStation 5 or Xbox. That means getting the best accessories to use with it, including an HDMI 2.1 cable that supports higher resolution, more bandwidth, and faster refresh rates.