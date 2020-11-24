Cyberpunk 2077 Ps5 GameplaySource: CD Projekt Red (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • CD Projekt Red shared more Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay today, captured on PS4 Pro and PS5.
  • Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a full next-generation upgrade sometime in 2021.
  • After multiple delays, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release globally on December 10.

Cyberpunk 2077 is almost here, bringing with it a vast open city for players to explore in style with different vehicles and a list of gangs to help or hinder.

Ahead of the game's release, CD Projekt Red has released some more gameplay footage of Cyberpunk 2077 running on PS4 Pro and PS5. The footage is all from the beginning of the game, so you don't need to worry about spoilers for the story. You can check the new gameplay footage out in the video below:

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a full next-generation upgrade sometime in 2021 which will bring some extra improvements for players to enjoy but in the meantime, players can enjoy knowing what the game will look like regardless of which higher-end PlayStation model they are playing on. After multiple delays due to the game needing additional polish, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on December 10, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

