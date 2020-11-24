Cyberpunk 2077 is almost here, bringing with it a vast open city for players to explore in style with different vehicles and a list of gangs to help or hinder.

Ahead of the game's release, CD Projekt Red has released some more gameplay footage of Cyberpunk 2077 running on PS4 Pro and PS5. The footage is all from the beginning of the game, so you don't need to worry about spoilers for the story. You can check the new gameplay footage out in the video below: