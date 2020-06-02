CyberpunkSource: CD Projekt RED

What you need to know

  • Night City Wire is an upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 event of some kind.
  • It was previously scheduled to take place on June 11, 2020.
  • The event has been pushed back due to the protests taking place right now.
  • Night City Wire is now set for June 25, 2020.

While CD Projekt Red has previously announced that it was holding a Cyberpunk 2077 event called Night City Wire on June 11, fans will be waiting a little bit longer to see what's in store. CD Projekt Red announced today that the event is being pushed back to June 25 in light of the ongoing protests against police brutality and racial injustice.

CD Projekt Red is hardly alone in its decision to hold off on a new showcase right now. Multiple other events have also moved, with IGN's Summer of Gaming being pushed back to June 8 and Sony's PS5 showcase The Future of Gaming being moved to an undisclosed date in the future.

For more on just what you can get up to in Cyberpunk 2077, you can check out some previous coverage here. Cyberpunk 2077 takes advantage of Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X, meaning Xbox One owners will get a free upgrade. It is currently unknown if PlayStation 5 owners will receive a similar upgrade.

