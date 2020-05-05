What you need to know
- Cyberpunk 2077 has teased a new event of some sort called Night City Wire.
- This event could show new gameplay or a new trailer for Cyberpunk 2077.
- Night City Wire is set for June 11.
Cyberpunk 2077 is hotly-anticipated and it looks like fans won't have to wait too much longer to get another look, in some form or another. Today, the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account shared a new image for some kind of event called Night City Wire. This event is set for June 11, 2020.
GET READY!📺 pic.twitter.com/eqQ3hMCOmA— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) May 5, 2020
It's unclear exactly what Night City Wire entails right now. It could be a gameplay video, a new trailer, both or something entirely.
Cyberpunk 2077 is currently scheduled to release on September 17, 2020. There's a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X bundle, as well as a standalone controller. Cyberpunk 2077 supports Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X, meaning if you buy the Xbox One version, you'll get a free upgrade for Xbox Series X when it becomes available. It is currently unknown if this will be supported on PlayStation 5.
Night City
Cyberpunk 2077
There's a city to burn
Cyberpunk 2077 aims to be CD Projekt RED's most ambitious game yet, with a mature story set in the corrupt yet thriving Night City. As V, track down the secrets to digital immortality however you see best.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
