Cyberpunk 2077 is hotly-anticipated and it looks like fans won't have to wait too much longer to get another look, in some form or another. Today, the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account shared a new image for some kind of event called Night City Wire. This event is set for June 11, 2020.

It's unclear exactly what Night City Wire entails right now. It could be a gameplay video, a new trailer, both or something entirely.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently scheduled to release on September 17, 2020. There's a Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X bundle, as well as a standalone controller. Cyberpunk 2077 supports Smart Delivery on Xbox Series X, meaning if you buy the Xbox One version, you'll get a free upgrade for Xbox Series X when it becomes available. It is currently unknown if this will be supported on PlayStation 5.