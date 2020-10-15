What you need to know
- Night City Wire Episode 4 gave us a deep dive into the different vehicles available in Cyberpunk 2077.
- There are small compact cars, special executive rides, heavy trucks and more to commandeer.
- Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to be released on November 19, 2020.
Night City Wire Episode 4 is all about the vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077. In this episode, CD Projekt Red took some time to show how there's tons of special (or not so special) cars, trucks and large machines players can acquire and use to get around. Or get into street chases and mow down enemies. You can take a look at all the different rides you can acquire below, from small budget compact types to heavy duty machinery.
Given the long list of Gangs in Cyberpunk 2077, having an armored vehicle at you disposal might be a really good idea. Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold, meaning development is done and the team is now working to crush bugs for any day one patch.
Cyberpunk 2077 is set to be released on November 19, 2020 for Xbox One, PC, PS4 and Stadia. A free upgrade coming in 2021 will add Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 enhancements.
Night City
Cyberpunk 2077
There's a city to burn
Cyberpunk 2077 aims to be CD Projekt RED's most ambitious game yet, with a mature story set in the corrupt yet thriving Night City. As V, track down the secrets to digital immortality however you see best.
