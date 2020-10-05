Cyberpunk 2077 goes gold ahead of November 19 release date

CD Projekt Red announced today that Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold ahead of its release next month. Going gold means that the disc is finished and can be produced for retail copies of the game. Development will still continue to get bugs fixes for patches however, so the developers are still crunching for launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! 📀



See you in Night City on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/s6U266Y1fp — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 5, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077 is promising a vast RPG set in the world of Night City, where players will encounter a whole list of gangs and have a completely different experience depending on choices and chosen Lifepath. Keanu Reeves plays Johnny Silverhand, who reminds players in some recent ads that there are no limits to what you can do and that you'll need to seize the day — or just burn it down.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on November 19, 2020 on Xbox One, PC and PS4. A free upgrade sometime after launch (most likely in 2021) will add Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 enhancements.