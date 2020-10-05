Verizon customers: Get a Moto G Stylus for $5/mo on any Unlimited line

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

No more delays

Cyberpunk 2077 goes gold ahead of November 19 release date

Just a little while longer.
Samuel Tolbert

Cyberpunk 2077 Motorcycle Punch ItSource: CD Projekt Red

What you need to know

  • Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold.
  • This means the retail disc copy is finished and can now be mass printed.
  • Bug fixes will continue for any patches around launch.
  • Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on November 19, 2020.

CD Projekt Red announced today that Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold ahead of its release next month. Going gold means that the disc is finished and can be produced for retail copies of the game. Development will still continue to get bugs fixes for patches however, so the developers are still crunching for launch.

Cyberpunk 2077 is promising a vast RPG set in the world of Night City, where players will encounter a whole list of gangs and have a completely different experience depending on choices and chosen Lifepath. Keanu Reeves plays Johnny Silverhand, who reminds players in some recent ads that there are no limits to what you can do and that you'll need to seize the day — or just burn it down.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on November 19, 2020 on Xbox One, PC and PS4. A free upgrade sometime after launch (most likely in 2021) will add Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 enhancements.

Night City

Cyberpunk 2077

There's a city to burn

Cyberpunk 2077 aims to be CD Projekt RED's most ambitious game yet, with a mature story set in the corrupt yet thriving Night City. As V, track down the secrets to digital immortality however you see best.

PlayStation 5

Main

PlayStation 5

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Samuel Tolbert

Samuel Tolbert is a freelance writer covering gaming news, specifically focusing on PlayStation on Android Central. You can find him on Twitter @SamuelTolbert.