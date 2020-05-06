What you need to know
- Cyberpunk 2077 has been rated by the ESRB.
- According to the rating information, players can customize V with different sizes and combinations of genitals.
- The game also includes first-person sex scenes.
- Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on September 17, 2020.
Cyberpunk 2077 has been rated M by the ESRB and there's a lot of gritty stuff you'd expect: heavy weapons ripping foes apart, course language and so forth. Still, the extent of the adult content is interesting, as it confirms the game has first-person sex scenes, alongside allowing V to be customized however you want. This includes different sizes and combinations of genitals.
That's not all though, as the rating also confirms that the game includes first-person sex scenes. You can read the full details below.
Players can select a gender and customize their character; customization can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals. Players can encounter events where they have the option to engage in sexual activities with other main characters or prostitutes—these brief sex scenes (from a first-person perspective) depict partially nude characters moaning suggestively while moving through various positions. Some scenes contain brief depictions of thrusting motions; other scenes depict a character's head moving towards a partner's crotch.
With a developer at CD Projekt Red previously stating that "We don't f@#k around" this really shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.
Cyberpunk 2077 is currently slated to be available on September 17, 2020. Xbox One owners will get a free upgrade via Smart Delivery, which will bring the Xbox Series X enhancements when they become available. An event called Night City Wire is coming up on June 11, which may bring more gameplay or news for fans for enjoy. It is unknown if this feature will be available on PlayStation 4.
Night City
Cyberpunk 2077
There's a city to burn
Cyberpunk 2077 aims to be CD Projekt RED's most ambitious game yet, with a mature story set in the corrupt yet thriving Night City. As V, track down the secrets to digital immortality however you see best.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
POCO’s next flagship phone will debut at an online event on May 12
POCO today confirmed that its “second generation” flagship phone will be revealed at an online event on May 12. The phone is tipped to be called the POCO F2 Pro and will be based on Redmi’s K30 Pro.
The Android 11 public beta is being delayed until June 3
The Android 11 public beta is coming — just a little later than originally planned. Thanks to a new video from the Android Developers YouTube channel, it looks like the beta has been pushed back to June 3.
Here are the differences between Google Meet and Duo
Google Duo continues to be a great video chatting service, and Google Meet is now available for free to anyone with a Google account. Meet is more suited to large-scale meetings, and it also doubles as a great way to stay connected to friends and family. Here are all the differences between Meet and Duo so you can figure out what service works best for your use case.
Minecraft Dungeons, Star Wars Racer, and more release for PS4 in May
May is typically a slow month for game releases, but don't count it out just yet. Here are some great games hitting the PS4 this month.