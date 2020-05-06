Cyberpunk 2077 has been rated M by the ESRB and there's a lot of gritty stuff you'd expect: heavy weapons ripping foes apart, course language and so forth. Still, the extent of the adult content is interesting, as it confirms the game has first-person sex scenes, alongside allowing V to be customized however you want. This includes different sizes and combinations of genitals.

Players can select a gender and customize their character; customization can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals. Players can encounter events where they have the option to engage in sexual activities with other main characters or prostitutes—these brief sex scenes (from a first-person perspective) depict partially nude characters moaning suggestively while moving through various positions. Some scenes contain brief depictions of thrusting motions; other scenes depict a character's head moving towards a partner's crotch.

With a developer at CD Projekt Red previously stating that "We don't f@#k around" this really shouldn't come as too much of a surprise.

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently slated to be available on September 17, 2020. Xbox One owners will get a free upgrade via Smart Delivery, which will bring the Xbox Series X enhancements when they become available. An event called Night City Wire is coming up on June 11, which may bring more gameplay or news for fans for enjoy. It is unknown if this feature will be available on PlayStation 4.