What you need to know
- Coronavirus is ravaging the globe at the moment.
- Many companies are donating considerable amounts to help fight the virus.
- CD Projekt RED gave $950,000 to a charity for the same.
- Cyberpunk 2077 is still on track for 2020 as of this moment.
The coronavirus pandemic continues to rage on and it doesn't seem like there's an end in sight, especially in countries like the United States where there doesn't appear to be any control at the moment. In order to do their part, many companies are donating rather significant amounts to fight the COVID-19 virus. CD Projekt RED is one of them.
Today, the Cyberpunk 2077 developer posted on Facebook that it was donating around $950,000 to help fight the virus. The company said the following.
We are all following events related to the coronavirus epidemic. The number of cases is increasing, and the health service is facing more and more challenges. In these hard times, every help counts, so over the last few days we have been wondering how we could contribute. We are not familiar with buying medical equipment, masks or overalls, which is why we decided to cooperate with professionals with many years of experience... Today, we donated PLN 4 million to fight coronavirus - half of this amount as CD Projekt SA, and the other half privately. The private part was financed by the main shareholders and the management board of CD Projekt. We would also like to thank the entire medical service and everyone involved in the fight against the virus. Risking your own health, you fight for ours every day - your hard work is our inspiration. We also have an appeal to everyone who reads this message: take seriously what is happening around us. Listen to the recommendations of those who know about public health.
Hopefully, the coronavirus pandemic will get under control soon. Researchers and doctors are working around the clock to ensure that they can save as many lives as possible. Until then, stay at home and avoid going out until it's absolutely necessary.
Night City
Cyberpunk 2077
There's a city to burn
Cyberpunk 2077 aims to be CD Projekt RED's most ambitious game yet, with a mature story set in the corrupt yet thriving Night City. As V, track down the secrets to digital immortality however you see best.
