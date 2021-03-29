Cyberpunk 2077 is an ambitious but ultimately flawed game, especially when played on last-gen consoles like PS4 and Xbox One. CD Projekt RED, the developer behind Cyberpunk 2077, has released multiple updates to fix the numerous issues afflicting the game, but none have made significant headway. That changes today, with the release of the 1.2 patch update for Cyberpunk 2077. Players exploring Night City can pick up the latest patch for Cyberpunk 2077 starting now, at least on consoles and PC.

The 1.2 patch update for Cyberpunk 2077 is releasing on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC right now. However, players who are using Google Stadia will have to wait until later this week to enjoy the huge number of improvements included in the 1.2 patch update.

The 1.2 patch update is absolutely gargantuan, with an extensive list of bug fixes, tweaks, and improvements included. However, it's players on base consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One that should notice the most significant improvements. If you want to see the list of changes, you can check out the full changelog for Cyberpunk 2077's 1.2 patch update.

For many players, it may already be too late for Cyberpunk 2077 to redeem itself. With enough love and care from CDPR, however, Cyberpunk 2077 still stands a chance of being considered one of the best games for PS5. Fans of Cyberpunk 2077 and its gorgeous world should take a look at our list of best toys, merch, and gifts for Cyberpunk 2077.