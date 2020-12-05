After several days of stellar deals, Cyber Week is finally coming to a close. The event kicked off with Cyber Monday earlier this week, though if you weren't able to shop then, there's still a bevy of great offers available for a limited time. These prices may be rising back to normal soon as next week approaches, so be sure to shop now if you see anything you're interested in!
Let's dive into all of the best deals still available after Cyber Monday!
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals still available now
Though Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, some of the best deals are still available for a limited time. Savings this large won't be seen for many months after these sales expire, so be sure to purchase anything you've been eyeing up when you see it on sale.
Best Cyber Monday Smart Home sales
Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) | $24.99 at Amazon
Alexa is built into this 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker, giving you the ability to ask for the news, voice control compatible smart home devices, and stream music from various services like Amazon Music and Apple Music. It's nearly 40% off right now.
Amazon Echo Dot (4th-Gen) | $29.99 at Amazon
Amazon recently announced the all-new Echo Dot (4th-Generation) smart speaker and it received its first direct discount for Black Friday. Score one for just $30 now, a 42% savings.
Google Nest Smart Thermostat E and Google Nest Temperature Smart Sensor | $149 at Lowe's
Pick up the Google Nest Smart Thermostat E along with the Google Nest Thermostat Smart Sensor at a $50 discount today at Lowe's! This combo lets you check the temperature in a specific room of your home using an app on your phone, as well as the overall temperature in your house.
Ring Alarm Starter Kit with free Echo Dot | $139.99 at Amazon
Pick up the Ring Alarm starter kit at its regular price of $60 off via Amazon and you'll score a free Echo Dot smart speaker with the purchase. That allows you to use Alexa to voice control whether your alarm is armed or disarmed.
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Door Opener | $24.99 at Amazon
Control this smart garage door opener using an app on your phone. It now allows for free in-garage delivery of Prime orders with Key by Amazon in select areas, and you'll even score a $30 Amazon credit when you place your first order for in-garage delivery and use code KEY30!
Eufy RoboVac 11S | $149.99 at Amazon
The 11S is one of Eufy's more affordable models, but it isn't lacking in features with 1300Pa suction power, 100 minutes of battery life, and easy controls via the included remote.
Amazon Echo Show 5 | $44.99 at Amazon
This 5.5-inch smart display lets you check the weather, watch movie trailers, listen to music, and control smart home devices with Alexa. It's 50% off at $45 right now, its best price ever.
Google Nest Hub | $69.99 at Best Buy
Pick up the Nest Hub 7-inch smart display with Google Assistant at a $20 discount via Best Buy. This device lets you watch YouTube, stream music, check on the weather and news, control compatible smart home devices, and more.
Amazon Echo (4th-Gen) | $69.99 at Amazon
The all-new Echo (4th generation) smart speaker also scored its first-ever discount for Black Friday. You can save 30% on one and drop it down to its best price yet.
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential | $24.99 at Best Buy
You get a simple alarm clock look from the LED display that also provides some other basic info like weather and date. Along with the essential clock info, there's a boost of a smart speaker with Google Assistant as well. The helpful built-in nightlight is a nice feature for middle of the night ventures down the hall. It's $25 off.
iRobot Roomba i7+ | $599 at Amazon
The Roomba i7+ can empty itself for up to 60 days at a time and lets you schedule or manually start cleanings using an app on your phone. This model is great for homes with pets as well, as it's able to capture 99% of cat & dog allergens. Right now you can save $400 off its regular price.
Blink Outdoor Security Cameras | From $65 at Amazon
Built for the outdoors, Blink's new cameras are completely wireless with a battery that can last for up to two years. They also have IP67 weather resistance to survive the elements. Other features include motion detection, two-way audio, and phone alerts.
Best Cyber Monday Streaming Services deals
Amazon Kindle Unlimited | Up to 40% off at Amazon
Now's your chance to sign up for Kindle Unlimited and gain access to the massive digital library for as little as $5.99 monthly. This limited-time offer can save you up to 40% off your membership when you purchase a long-term Kindle Unlimited plan.
Kindle Unlimited 2-month Subscription | Free at Amazon
Having a Kindle Unlimited subscription is like getting a library card to a digital library that you can visit whenever you'd like! Right now Amazon is offering two months of access for free, saving you $20 off what you'd pay otherwise.
Amazon Kids+ 30-day Trial
Give your kids more to do at home with Amazon Kids+. This service offers access to a huge library of kid-friendly shows, movies, educational games and apps, and tons of books as well, and right now you can score a free 30-day trial! Another deal on the same page lets you start a 3-month Family Plan for just $2.99.
fuboTV One-Week Trial
Your free one-week trial to fuboTV scores you access to over 100 live channels, cloud DVR access so you can watch whenever's convenient, and the ability to stream on up to three devices simultaneously.
Spotify 3-month Subscription
Spotify has great playlists, a huge variety of artists, and podcasts in one easy to use app. Today you can score a three-month membership to this service for free and save $30 in the process.
Hulu Free Trial
With lots of great content, and tons of original content, there's definitely something available to watch on Hulu. Today you can score a one-month trial for free to start watching shows like The Handmaid's Tale, Veronica Mars, and Marvel's Runaways.
Amazon Prime Video 30-day Trial
Amazon Prime Video comes free with your Amazon Prime membership, but if you're not a Prime member already, you can start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to check out the service and see if it's a good fit for your household.
Philo
Unlock access to over 60 live TV channels with Philo's free 7-day trial. Philo costs just $20 per month, so it may be worth keeping active once your trial is over as it's the most affordable live TV streaming service out there currently.
Amazon Music Unlimited | 3 months free at Amazon
Amazon Music Unlimited is a streaming service that's accessible on tons of devices and 70 million songs that you can play on-demand or download to your device. It's entirely ad-free, too. This deal gets you three months' free streaming access for those that are new to the service. It will renew at $9.99 per month (or $7.99 with Prime) for an individual account or $14.99 for a family plan.
Amazon Music HD | 3 months free at Amazon
You can snag a 3-month trial of Amazon Music HD for free, saving you $45. It offers premium quality music with 70 million songs in HD and millions of songs in Ultra HD. New subscribers only.
Best Cyber Monday Smart TV deals
Samsung 75-inch Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series 4K Smart TV | $997.99 at Amazon
This TV was only released in February 2020, and has rarely dropped in price since then. Today's price takes $200 off. It has a 4K resolution, HDR support, built-in voice assistants from Alexa and Bixby, and a smart platform.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $17.99 at Amazon
The Fire TV Stick Line is a fantastic entry-level streaming device, perfect for any TV and any room. This is the best discount we've yet seen on the 2020 streaming device.
Amazon Fire TV 4K | $29.99 at Amazon
This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K can do everything the standard Amazon Fire Stick can, but in 4K UHD. Unless you have zero plans to own a 4K TV anytime soon, it's worth upgrading to this upgraded model.
LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV (50UN7300) | $349.99 at Target
This 50-inch 4K Smart TV by LG is currently on sale for $349.99 at Target, saving you $50 off its regular price. Remember to use a RedCard to save an extra $17.50 on the purchase.
Anker Nebula Capsule Projector | $269.95 at Amazon
Want a movie night under the stars or a way to watch without a TV? With the Nebula Capsule, all you need is a wall or a ceiling. Built-in speakers and Android OS make streaming a breeze. You'll save $80 in total thanks to a $50 discount at Amazon and a coupon you can clip to save $30 extra.
Amazon Fire TV Recast 500GB | $129.99 at Amazon
Ever wish you could watch live TV using your Fire TV Stick or Echo Show 5? With the Fire TV Recast, you'll be able to watch and record live TV on those devices or a compatible mobile device. Today's deal saves you $100 off its regular price.
TCL 40-inch S325 1080p 2019 Roku TV | $199.99 at Amazon
Roku TV is one of the best smart platforms available, and it's one you can count on to always be as up-to-date as possible with the latest streaming content and newest apps. Plus, TCL makes some decent sets with Direct lit LED, plenty of HDMI ports, and 1080p resolutions. Has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility for voice control.
Best Cyber Monday Audio deals
TCL Alto 8+ 2.1 Channel Sound Bar - Fire TV Edition | $99.99 at Amazon
TCL's 38-inch Alto 8+ Soundbar not only supports 4K streaming but enables it with its built-in Fire TV Stick 4K. That means you can use this smart soundbar just like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, and today it's discounted by $100.
AirPods Pro | $199.99 at Amazon
The AirPods Pro are noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds that come with a charging case to keep them powered for more than 24 hours. This sale at Amazon saves you $50 instantly, though there is a shipping delay to consider before purchasing.
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones | $298 at Amazon
Sony's new XM4 headphones just came out in August! These are truly Sony's best noise-cancelling headphones yet, and now they're on sale at $50 off.
AirPods w/ Wireless Charging Case | $159.98 at Amazon
This near-$40 discount makes it more affordable than ever to upgrade to the AirPods that you can wirelessly charge instead of worry about plugging in. This is the best deal around right now for the wireless charging AirPods.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live | $129 at Amazon
The Galaxy Buds Live deliver fantastic sound and active noise canceling in a sleek, bean-shaped design. They're built to last, with 8 hours of internal battery life and up to 29 hours using the charging case. Today, they're available for $40 off.
Beats Solo3 | $119 at Amazon
Beats' wireless Solo3 headphones have Apple's W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity. They last for up to 40 hours on a single charge and fast-charge turns five minutes into three hours of playback. They also fold up for travel. You can find deals on other colorways at Amazon, too.
Anker Soundcore Life Q20 | $44.99 at Amazon
These are hybrid Bluetooth headphones, which reduce ambient noise up to 90% thanks to four active noise-cancelling mics. They have 100% stronger bass using Anker's BassUp technology and 40-hour playtime on a single charge, which is impressive. Save 25% with the on-page coupon.
JLab Audio Studio ANC On-Ear Wireless Headphones | $39.98 at Walmart
Save $20 on these active noise-canceling headphones from 7pm ET on November 4. They last for 34 hours or Bluetooth audio, or 28 hours with ANC turned on, and feature ultra-plush faux leather and cloud foam ear cushions for added comfort during long listening sessions. Handy controls on the ear cups make it easy to control your audio, take a call, or summon your phone's voice assistant.
Sonos Playbase | $548 at Amazon
The Playbase is an all-in-one speaker and handy TV stand in one product, making for a great compact home theater solution. This is one of the best prices we've seen for it recently and just around $150 off its full price.
Beats Solo Pro | $179.99 at Best Buy
The new Solo Pro feature active noise cancellation and up to 40 hours of battery life. They also have Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing, reliable connectivity, and hands-free access to Siri. This $120 discount applies to various colorways.
Beats Powerbeats Pro | $149.95 at Amazon
Built with sport in mind, the Powerbeats Pro have the same Apple smarts as AirPods but in a design that prioritizes comfort and stability. These earbuds last up to 9 hours with 24 hours from the charging case. They are also sweat- and water-resistant. Make the most of this $100 discount while you can.
ELAC Debut 2.0 Bookshelf Speakers | $199.98 at Amazon
It's not just the bookshelf speakers. Get a center speaker or even on-wall speakers all on sale for $200. These have 5.25-inch Aramid fiber woofers, 1-inch soft dome tweeters, dual-flare front-mounted ports, and an internally braced cabinet.
Best Cyber Monday Laptop & PC deals
HP OMEN 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop | $849.99 at Best Buy
HP's OMEN 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, along with 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, and a 512GB SSD. Today's Black Friday deal saves you $400 instantly at Best Buy.
Mac mini (Late 2020) | $669 at B&H
The all-new Mac mini is discounted by $30 at B&H right now. This model features Apple's M1 chip with 8GB RAM, a 256GB SSD, and more. Other configurations are also discounted. This limited-time deal likely won't last long, so shop soon!
Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop | $899.99 at Best Buy
Grab the Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop at a $200 discount via Best Buy this Cyber Monday. This gaming laptop is equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, and a 512GB SSD.
MSI GS66 Stealth Gaming Laptop | $1,499.99 at Best Buy
This MSI GS66 Stealth is heavily discounted but has some awesome performance hardware inside. It includes an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 graphics. The 15.6-inch display has an FHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate.
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop | $1,126.99 at Dell
The powerful 2-in-1 laptop comes with Windows 10 Home, an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It has a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display that is enabled for touch and folds around into a tablet form-factor. It's $123 off while supplies last
Alienware M15 R3 gaming laptop | $1,518.99 at Dell
Save nearly $350 on this powerful gaming laptop that is equipped with an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, a 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and the mSeries 4-Zone AlienFX RGB keyboard.
MacBook Pro (16-inch, Late 2019) | Up to $300 off at Amazon
In late 2019, Apple bumped the top-end MacBook Pro display size up to 16 inches and redeveloped the keyboard for a more reliable experience. Since it's been out a few months, it has seen a few discounts, but this $300 price drop at Amazon in space gray or silver is one of its best yet.
Best Cyber Monday Office deals
Samsung EVO Select 256GB microSD Memory Card | $24.99 at Amazon
Samsung's 256GB EVO Select microSD card dropped to a new low price of $25 at Amazon for Black Friday, and the deal is still available! This memory card sells for about $10 more on average.
Samsung CHG9 Series 49-inch LED Curved FHD FreeSync Monitor (C49HG90DMN) | $749.99 at Best Buy
Save $150 on the Samsung CHG9 Series LED Curved FHD FreeSync Monitor at Best Buy for Black Friday! This ultra-wide 49-inch monitor features a curved screen, 1ms response time, 144Hz refresh rate, two HDMI and Mini DisplayPort inputs, two USB 3.0 ports, and some stellar viewing angles as well.
Samsung UJ59 Series 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor | $269.99 at Best Buy
Samsung's UJ59 Series 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor is now $100 off at Best Buy while supplies last. Along with a 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate, this LED monitor features FreeSync technology, two HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, wide viewing angles, Picture-in-Picture mode, and MagicBright technology.
Best Cyber Monday Phone deals
OnePlus 8 Pro | $799 at Amazon
Amazon is offering $200 off the cost of the OnePlus 8 Pro today in Ultramarine Blue while supplies last. These models have Amazon Alexa built-in.
TCL 10 Pro | $314.99 at Amazon
TCL's 10 Pro is an affordable powerhouse with a 6.47-inch AMOLED display with NXTVISION tech, a quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, and 6GB of RAM. It has a 128GB capacity, expandable via microSD. Use the on-page coupon to save $135 today.
TCL 10L | $174.99 at Amazon
The 64GB TCL 10L offers great bang-for-your-buck with a huge, adjustable display and clean TCL UI software. Its hardware is solid for the price and the inclusion of NFC for mobile payments is rare in the phone's price range.
iPhone SE (2020) | $30 per month at Mint Mobile
This limited-time promotion scores you Apple's newest (and most affordable) iPhone paired with Mint Mobile's great service for one low monthly cost. That's right, it's the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile's 3GB data plan for $30 a month.
iPhone 12 and 12 Pro | Up to $800 off at Verizon
You can save up to $800 on the iPhone 12 model of your choice at Verizon with a new line and select trade-in. You can also save up to $400 more when you switch. Already with Verizon? You can upgrade and save up to $440 with select trade-in.
Best Cyber Monday Tablet deals
Apple iPad Pro (2020) | $568.09 at Amazon
The 2020 iPad Air features a new, iPad Pro-inspired design, larger 10.9-inch display, A14 Bionic chip, and new colors. The 64GB model is seeing the savings despite being so new, for a discount of just over $30.
Apple Pencil (First Generation) | $84.99 at Amazon
Today's deal on the first generation Apple Pencil is actually better than we saw during Black Friday. Amazon is offering an extra $10 off at checkout to bring its price down to $85. That's one of the best prices it's ever reached.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e | $40 off at Best Buy
Choose between Silver, Black, and Gold models of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e and save $40 instantly today at Best Buy. These tablets feature a 10.5-inch display and 64GB storage.
Amazon Kindle Deals | Save up to $112 at Best Buy
Save as much as $112 when you buy two Kindle devices via Best Buy. Deals apply to the Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, Kindle Kids Edition, and top-of-the-line Kindle Oasis.
Best Cyber Monday Gaming deals
Nintendo Switch with free Mario glass set | $299.99 at GameStop
The main Black Friday deal on a Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 has sold out, but now GameStop is offering Nintendo Switch consoles with free Mario glass sets instead! This offer is available on three different models of the Nintendo Switch at its regular price of $299.99.
Logitech G815 LIGHTSYNC RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $149.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 on Logitech's G815 Lightsync RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard today at Best Buy. With GL Clicky switches, you get the speed, accuacy, and performance of a mechanical switch at half the traditional height. There are programmable keys, dedicated media controls, customizable RGB lighting, and more features to enhance your gameplay.
Logitech G PRO Wireless Optical Gaming Mouse | $126.99 at Best Buy
With Lightspeed technology, this gaming mouse features only 1ms of input lag and is also equipped with a HERO 25K optical sensor for ultra-accurate tracking. It's wireless too and can be used by those who are right-handed or left-handed. Today's deal saves you over $20 off its regular price.
Nintendo Switch Lite | from $189.99 at Target
Target is one of the few places where you can find the Nintendo Switch Lite not only in stock but available at a discount. Using a RedCard at checkout will save you an extra $10 right now!
HyperX Pulsefire Core Wired Optical Gaming Mouse | $24.99 at Best Buy
The HyperX Pulsefire Core optical gaming mouse is one of the best gaming mice you can find under $30, and right now Best Buy is offering an extra $5 off its regular price. It's equipped with customizable RGB lighting, a Pixart 3327 optical sensor, and supports native DPI settings up to 6200.
Alienware AW510K Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | $132.99 at Best Buy
The Alienware AW510K Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is now $25 off. This low-profile RGB keyboard is equipped with Cherry MX low-profile keys, dedicated volume and media control keys, an integrated numeric keypad, and more features to help you in the game.
BenQ EX2780Q 27-Inch 1440P 144Hz IPS Gaming Monitor | $449.99 at Amazon
An award-winning display with all the characteristics you want if you're a gamer. It has 1440p pixel resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, an IPS panel, DisplayPort, native FreeSync, and a USB-C port. there's also HDRi, built-in speakers, and more.
Best Cyber Monday Home & Kitchen deals
Casper Sale
Casper's latest sale is helping you get some extra sleep with a new mattress at 10% off! Through Decemeber 15, you'll find 10% off mattresses sitewide at Casper, excluding the Casper Element mattress, The Glow Light, and sale items.
Rachael Ray Create Delicious 13-piece Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set | $119.99 at Kohl's
This 13-piece aluminum nonstick cookware set by Rachael Ray is now $60 off and you'll save an extra 25% when you use promo code FAMILYSAVE during checkout. This set includes a saucepan, stockpot, two skillets, a saute pan, a cookie pan, and more.
Instant Pot Duo 6-quart 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker | $79.99 at Target
This essential kitchen appliance combines seven useful tools into one to make mealtime easier than ever. Right now it's discounted by $20 at Target, and using a RedCard during checkout will help you save even more.
Nectar Cyber Monday Sale
During Cyber Week, Nectar is offering nearly $400 worth of accessories with purchase of every mattress! You'll receive a free mattress protector, sheets set, and premium pillows, along with free shipping and Nectar's Forever Warranty.
Hoover WindTunnel Max Capacity Upright Vacuum Cleaner | $113 at Amazon
Amazon has the Hoover WindTunnel Vacuum Cleaner on sale today at a $17 discount off its regular price. That makes it one of the most affordable, well-reviewed vacuums on sale for Black Friday, though it likely won't last for long.
Saatva Cyber Week Sale
Saatva is having an Black Friday sale on its award-winning mattresses through midnight on December 7. Save $200 off orders of $1,000 or more and score free delivery with every order.
Keurig K-Duo Plus coffee maker | $199.99 at Amazon
This one isn't quite a "known" Black Friday deal, but it's a pretty good bet. We've seen the K-Duo Plus going for $199 recently at Amazon where it goes for $230 at other retailers. Similar to the K-Duo, this Keurig lets you use individual K-Cups or your own ground coffee. You can also program it to make one cup or brew 12 in the glass carafe. It's $30 off right now.
PowerXL Indoor Grill and Air Fryer | $99.99 at Target
This air fryer and indoor grill combo by PowerXL is perfect for grilling during the winter months when you don't want to step outside for too long. It features a six-quart capacity and is currently discounted by $50 at Target.
Gifts for the Grill Master at Woot
A selection of skillets, griddles, grilling tools, and more great items for the grill master in your life are on sale currently at Woot, including the pictured Jim Bean 3-piece Cast Iron Skillet set that's now discounted down to $25.
Biddeford Electric Heated Microplush Blanket | From $37.49 at Kohl's
Biddeford's Electric Heated Microplush Blankets are now on sale at Kohl's starting as low as $37! Use promo code FAMILYSAVE at checkout to save 25% off. Multiple colors and sizes are included in this sale while supplies last.
Best Cyber Monday Health & Fitness deals
23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test | $129 at Amazon
Discover more about yourself and your family with the 23andme Health + AncestryService DNA Test at $70 off its regular cost. This test can tell you about your health predispositions, carrier status, wellness, and also includes trait reports.
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) | $349.99 at Amazon
Apple Watch Series 6 may only be a couple of months old at this point, but you can already drop the entry-level model down to $330 at Amazon. Close to $50 off is some solid savings for such a recent Apple device and it's a new all-time low.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active | $139 at Amazon
Samsung released a newer Galaxy Watch Active 2 last fall, but so as long as the original is still in stock, we can expect to see some good deals on hand for Black Friday like this $61 discount.
Apple Watch | Six months free Fitness+ at Best Buy
Pick up an Apple Watch via Best Buy and you'll score six months of Apple's new Fitness+ service at no extra cost. You can expect an email from Best Buy that will include a code to redeem your Apple Fitness+ subscription later this year.
Best Cyber Monday VPN deals
NordVPN
VPNs are super popular right now and NordVPN is one of the best services out there. This plan saves you close to $200 and you'll get three extra months on top of the 2-year plan you've bought at no extra cost.
ExpressVPN
ExpressVPN is our top-pick for VPN providers in 2020, and right now you can save big when you sign up for an annual plan. Get an extra few months free, plus save 49% on the purchase. Sign up now.
Surfshark VPN
Surfshark offers one of the best cheap VPN options already, but this discount makes it an even better value. It's hard to beat this deal, especially considering everything that Surfshark does already and how well it performs. The deal offering three months free won't be around forever, though.
Private Internet Access
PIA is a U.S.-based VPN provider that gives you an unlimited amount of data to use each month and up to 10 simultaneous connections. Sign up for its three-year plan for the best savings.
FastestVPN
If you are looking for something that you can sign up for today and pay once and have access for indefinitely, this may be the best option for you. FastestVPN offers great speeds at an affordable rate, and it's easy to use. Plus, it's $16 for life with code BFCM20.
IPVanish
The price is a bit higher than some of the others, but when you factor in the cloud storage that you are getting you quickly see how much value is actually provided here. Sign up today and try it out with as much as 76% off.
CyberGhost
You'll get some stellar month-to-month savings by going for CyberGhost's long-term plan as well as a few extra months thrown in for free in your first billing cycle. There's even a 45-day money-back guarantee so you can try it out risk-free.
PureVPN
The 88% savings are hard to pass up, especially if you know PureVPN is right for you. If you've been considering signing up, this may be just what you need to make the plunge and give one a shot right now.
hide.me VPN
You can score a year of hide.me's Premium VPN subscription for just $40 for a limited time. That drops your equivalent monthly cost down to just over $3 from the regular price of $13.
ProtonVPN
Get ProtonVPN Plus and ProtonMail Plus at 50% off their normal monthly prices, as well as ProtonDrive beta access, with this Cyber Monday bundle deal. Alternatively, save 33% on ProtonVPN Plus alone to remove the device and server restrictions of the free plan and unlock more features.
More Cyber Monday deals
Cyber Monday GoPro Hero9 Black 5K Bundle | $349.99 at GoPro
The Hero9 bumps the action camera's capabilities tremendously. Shoot in 5K video resolution. Use the new 23.6MP sensor for stunning images. SuperPhoto tech processes images for you. HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilizes video. Plus it's rugged and waterproof. The promotion throws in the 5K action cam as well as a one-year GoPro subscription plus a few essential accessories at $200 off.
Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer | $59 at B&H
This Canon Pixma wireless printer is an affordable pick that's great for those working at home or even students doing virtual school. Today it's $20 off at B&H, though we see this model sell out often so it likely won't last at this price for long. Red, Black, and White models are in stock at this low price while supplies last.
Weekly Deals at Guitar Center
Through the end of November, Guitar Center is offering new deals every week, including new discounts on guitars, keyboards, amps, pedals and other accessories, drum kits, loudspeakers, mixers and controllers, and more. Plus, you can save 15% on qualifying purchases totaling $199 or more when you use code save15.
Embark Breed + Health Dog DNA Test Kit | $149 at Amazon
Embark lets you discover your dog's true breed from over 250 possibilities with the most accurate breed breakdown on the market. It also screens for over 170 genetic diseases like glaucoma and takes just 2-4 weeks to see results.
Basepaws Cat DNA Test Kit | $99 at Amazon
As seen on the ABC hit show Shark Tank, this DNA test is designed for your favorite feline friend. You'll learn more about your cat's breed, health, and any potential genetic conditions that could be extremely helpful to know of ASAP. It just requires a simple saliva swab too.
