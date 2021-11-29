The holiday shopping season is upon us! In the age of free overnight shipping and sweet deals on everything from Android phones to disinfectant wipes running every single day this time of year, who actually makes wish lists anymore? So how do you holiday shop for anyone on your list?

Answer: you buy something small, useful, and fun. As phones continue to get bigger and bigger — with the exception of the fantastically compact (and on sale) Galaxy Z Flip 3 — it gets harder and hard to comfortably hold these phones, especially one-handed. This leads to an unfortunate RSI (repetitive stress injury) called smartphone pinky or pinky propping, and trust me when I say it is painful.

So kill two birds with one stone and buy the loved ones in your life a PopSocket, which can save your phone, your hands, and your Christmas morning. PopSockets are universally compatible, they make it easier to hold your phone whether it's as small as a Pixel 4a or big as an S21 Ultra, and they come in more designs than you can even imagine.

Best of all, they're basically all on sale right now!

PopSockets PopGrips (Save 15% at Amazon) From the classic solid colors to licensed designs by Disney, DC, the NFL, and more, there is quite literally a PopGrip out there for everyone on your Christmas list. There are also premium textures and materials including leather, aluminum, and enamel, like this Wild Flowers design. From $7 at Amazon PopSockets PopGrip and PopWallet for MagSafe (Save 20%) If you're shopping for an iPhone 12 or 13 owner, PopSockets don't even need to use adhesive. The PopGrip for MagSafe and PopWallet for Magsafe magnetically stick to an iPhone, then you can pop them off when you want to wirelessly charge. From $24 at Amazon

If you need some help picking out a PopSocket for everyone, here are some of the licensed PopGrips that PopSockets sells:

Disney

Harry Potter

Hello Kitty/Sanrio

Marvel

MLB

NCAA

NFL

Pokemon

Star Wars

If you're not sure a PopCulture style PopGrip is right for someone, check out the enamel PopGrips, there are dozens of designs from sharks to sci-fi to animals and food. Enamel PopGrips have a more distinct feel in the hand, too, which adds an extra touch as you brush your fingertips against it fifty times a day taking your phone in and out of your pocket.

PopSockets are far and away the best phone grips in terms of compatibility, longevity, and addictability. The plastic accordion doesn't wear out as quickly as the hinges and ball bearings in metal phone grips, and it doesn't overstretch the way elastic and cloth phone grips do.