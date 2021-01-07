Source: StackCommerce
Not everyone has the luxury of a personal massage therapist on call. But with the REATHLETE Fold Percussive Massager, you can get the same treatment at home. This portable device is currently 28% off MSRP at just $249.99.
Muscle pain and stiffness is a constant problem for many of us. This discomfort is usually a result of tightness, damage, or past injuries.
In all of these circumstances, the REATHLETE could have a really positive effect. Rated at 4.3 stars on Amazon, the device vibrates between 1200RPM and 3200RPM to knead away the pain and speed up recovery.
The REATHLETE has four different speeds to choose from, and five different heads to target different areas of the body. It also has an adjustable arm to help you reach awkward spots, such as your upper back.
You get five hours of use from a single charge, and the massager is small enough to take anywhere.
It's usually priced at $350, but you can get it today for just $249.99 with a carry case and gift box included.
