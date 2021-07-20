What you need to know
- Cris Tales launches on Stadia today.
- One Piece: World Seeker Premium Edition is now available to purchase from the Stadia store.
- Marvel's Avengers receives several packs of paid add-on content.
Two more games have launched on the Stadia store this week, and Marvel's Avengers has added various paid cosmetic add-ons, Google announced in its weekly blog post today.
Cris Tales launched on the Stadia store today and can be purchased for $39.99. The turn-based role-playing game has been noted as a love letter to classic Japanese RPGs and was developed by Colombian game studios Dreams Uncorporated and Syck.
The other game now available on the Stadia store is One Piece: World Seeker. The open-world action-adventure game from developer Ganbarion and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment was originally launched for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2019. The Stadia version is positioned as the Premium Edition and contains three additional episode packs and bonus items. It is currently on sale at $22.50 until August 3, after which it will retail for $89.99.
Marvel's Avengers also received new add-on content this week with several hero and incredible packs. Each hero pack includes three cosmetic items and 500 credits for $4.99, while the three incredible packs contain six cosmetic items and 1,050 credits for $9.99 each. The game itself is still on sale in the Stadia store, alongside some of the best Stadia games, at 40% off for standard or deluxe editions until July 28.
