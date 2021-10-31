This season's surprise package will be once again looking to exceed expectations as Dallas head to the U.S. Bank Stadium to take on a Minnesota side looking to make it four wins in a row.

Unexpectedly riding high at the top of the NFC East with a 5-1 record, the Cowboys currently lead the league for yards per game (460.8), yards per play (6.58), and points per game (34.2).

Key to their success has been the superb form of running backs Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard who are both on track to hit 1,000 rushing yards this season.

Like their opponents, Minnesota come into this game off the back of a bye week, bringing a bit of breathing space after a whirlwind few weeks that has seen the Vikings notch up a trio of consecutive victories.

Currently laying second in the NFC North with a 3-3 record, their uptick in results marks a big turnaround for Kirk Cousins and co after a difficult start to the campaign.

Despite their good form coming into this clash, the loss of CB Patrick Peterson to a hamstring injury could prove particularly costly here today for the Vikings.

Cowboys vs Vikings: Where and when?

These two teams meet at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday with kick-off set for 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT / 12:20am GMT / 11:20am AEDT.

Watch Cowboys vs Vikings online from outside your country

