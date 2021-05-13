In an effort to educate more Canadians, Google is going to make it easier to learn "why, when, and where" you can get vaccinated on Google Maps and in Google Search.

A new blog post from the tech giant said that as vaccine rollouts ramp up, the company is working to "provide Canadians with accurate information about vaccination facts and location."Google says that searching for "vaccines near me" has increased 10 times in the past month as more Canadians become eligible to get the vaccine. Similar efforts were made to residents in India.

Users now just have to type in "COVID-19 vaccine" in either Search or Maps, which are some of the best Android apps, and the nearest vaccination locations near you will pop up. Details in your search result will include whether an appointment or referral is required or if access is limited to specific groups.