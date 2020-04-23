Being stuck at home is no excuse to let learning fall by the wayside. With Coursera , you can take college-level courses online which span a myriad of subjects and topics, from history and music to business, social sciences, math, and more. These courses are created and taught by professors and leaders from nearly 200 of the world's top universities and companies. Best of all, some of Coursera's courses are completely free!

Coursera offers free and paid courses from some of the top universities and companies in the world, including Yale, Stanford, Duke, Google, and IBM. Financial aid is available as well as free 7-day trials on paid courses.

The courses you'll find at Coursera can vary wildly in price, based on who's teaching them, the school or company which is offering the course, and how much material is provided. While Coursera is free to join and even includes a number of free courses, there are others which can cost thousands of dollars. Financial aid is available if you find yourself wanting to sign up for one of these higher-priced courses.

Coursera's free courses give you the opportunity to see how taking a class online would work for you before paying anything out of pocket. Plus they can be useful in their own right. One such course is The Science of Well-Being offered by Yale, and it happens to be perfect for those who are looking to keep their spirits up while quarantined. As with all of Coursera's courses, the course is self-paced though there is a suggested number of hours you should work on any course offered to stay on track.

Yale is only one of the big names you'll notice while browsing Coursera. There are also courses currently being offered by Duke University, Google, University of Michigan, Stanford, and IBM, just to name a few.

Select courses offer a free 7-day trial so you can get a feel for the material before being charged monthly for the course. Certifications are offered for each course as well so you have proof of your course completion for future jobs or courses that you'd like to take.