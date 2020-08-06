Remedy's Control is crossing universes with the AWE expansion. During today's PlayStation State of Play, a new trailer revealed that the AWE expansion is set to release on August 27. You can check out the trailer below:

As the name and trailer show, Alan Wake is coming back. Just what role he has to play remains to be seen though. Remedy explained in a blog post that other games may be connected in a kind of "Remedy Connected Universe." We'll have to see just how this plays out.

The AWE expansion is also introducing a grenade launcher mode for the Service Weapon called Surge, which will be useful against new kinds of Hiss. There's also boss rush mode being added through a new altered item.

Remedy previously revealed that Control is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, with more details on the enhancements coming at a later date. Remedy's previous expansion for Control is called The Foundation. If you haven't played it yet, you can read our review right here.