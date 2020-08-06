What you need to know
- Control is the latest game from Remedy Entertainment that released back in 2019.
- The next expansion, AWE, is crossing over with Alan Wake.
- The AWE expansion is now set to release on August 27.
Remedy's Control is crossing universes with the AWE expansion. During today's PlayStation State of Play, a new trailer revealed that the AWE expansion is set to release on August 27. You can check out the trailer below:
As the name and trailer show, Alan Wake is coming back. Just what role he has to play remains to be seen though. Remedy explained in a blog post that other games may be connected in a kind of "Remedy Connected Universe." We'll have to see just how this plays out.
The AWE expansion is also introducing a grenade launcher mode for the Service Weapon called Surge, which will be useful against new kinds of Hiss. There's also boss rush mode being added through a new altered item.
Remedy previously revealed that Control is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, with more details on the enhancements coming at a later date. Remedy's previous expansion for Control is called The Foundation. If you haven't played it yet, you can read our review right here.
The Oldest House
Control
Enter the Bureau
Control tasks players with entering the Oldest House as Jesse Faden, the new Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, managers of the unnverving and weird artifacts of the world.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy phones will now get three years of OS updates
Samsung will start giving its Galaxy phones the same update treatment that Google gives its Pixels.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus hands on: Unfulfilled potential
Samsung refuses to lets its dream of Android tablets die, and the latest example of this is the Galaxy Tab S7+. It's an incredibly well-built gadget with premium specs galore, but is it enough to overcome the state of Android on a tablet in 2020?
Did you pre-order the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra?
The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a seriously impressive device, and as of right now, pre-orders are open. Have you splurged for the phone yet?
Wasteland 3, Madden NFL 21, and more release for PS4 in August
August is typically a slow month for game releases, but there are some big titles on the horizon. Here are some great games hitting the PS4 this month.