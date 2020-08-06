Control Awe Alan WakeSource: Remedy Entertainment (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Control is the latest game from Remedy Entertainment that released back in 2019.
  • The next expansion, AWE, is crossing over with Alan Wake.
  • The AWE expansion is now set to release on August 27.

Remedy's Control is crossing universes with the AWE expansion. During today's PlayStation State of Play, a new trailer revealed that the AWE expansion is set to release on August 27. You can check out the trailer below:

As the name and trailer show, Alan Wake is coming back. Just what role he has to play remains to be seen though. Remedy explained in a blog post that other games may be connected in a kind of "Remedy Connected Universe." We'll have to see just how this plays out.

Check out all of the best VPN services you can use in 2020

The AWE expansion is also introducing a grenade launcher mode for the Service Weapon called Surge, which will be useful against new kinds of Hiss. There's also boss rush mode being added through a new altered item.

Remedy previously revealed that Control is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X, with more details on the enhancements coming at a later date. Remedy's previous expansion for Control is called The Foundation. If you haven't played it yet, you can read our review right here.

The Oldest House

Control

Enter the Bureau

Control tasks players with entering the Oldest House as Jesse Faden, the new Director of the Federal Bureau of Control, managers of the unnverving and weird artifacts of the world.

PlayStation 5

Main

PlayStation 5

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.