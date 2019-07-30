If you've been waiting for news on Concrete Genie, then we've got great news! The release date has been announced and the game is set to arrive on PlayStation 4 on October 8, 2019. The game will cost $29.99 USD. There's also a special Digital Deluxe edition coming for $39.99 USD, featuring some special extras. You can take a look at the Digital Deluxe edition below:

There's no physical Deluxe edition, so if any of these extras are appealing, you'll need to go digital for this game. For those eager for another look at the game, there's a new trailer for you to check out:

Concrete Genie is also compatible with PlayStation VR, featuring two special PlayStation VR-specific modes: VR Experience Mode and VR Free Paint Mode. These modes allow you to "see your art from a new perspective" and paint using two Move controllers respectively. PlayStation VR owners will certainly get more out of this game. According to PlayStation Blog, physical and digital preorders will be opening soon and we'll be sure to update this article when those links go live.

Concrete Genie is the second game from smaller studio Pixelopus, one of the more recent additions to Sony Worldwide Studios. Concrete Genie seems a fair bit more ambitious compared to Pixelopus' first game, Entwined.

PlayStation accessories you'll love

Every one of these quality accessories is guaranteed to enhance your PlayStation experience.

EasySMX VIP002S RGB Gaming Headset ($36 at Amazon) Good headsets tend to get expensive, but the EasySMX VIP002S headset gives you the best of both worlds: affordability and quality. HyperX ChargePlay Duo ($20 at Amazon) Charge up your controllers without taking up that precious USB space on your console. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can charge two at once in two hours through an AC adapter. PDP Bluetooth Media Remote ($20 at Amazon) PlayStation is good for much more than gaming. When you want to browse the web or navigate your favorite apps, a DualShock 4 controller just doesn't cut it.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.