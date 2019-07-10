After months of being in limbo, Huawei appears to be getting a reprieve from the Commerce Department. The good news comes, after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross made the proclamation, that the department will begin issuing licenses to American companies looking to do business with Huawei "where there is no threat to national security."

The announcement lines up with Trump's promise that he would once again allow American companies to begin doing business with Huawei, following his meeting with Chinese President, Xi Jinping last month. The agreement was made in an effort to help jumpstart the stalled trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Soon after Trump's announcement though, the U.S. Commerce Department sent out an internal email reiterating that Huawei would remain on the blacklist. And that all requests to do business with the tech giant would be met with the "presumption of denial" policy.

However, it appears the guys over at the Commerce Department finally got Trump's memo and have begun to loosen up the restrictions on licenses to do business with Huawei.