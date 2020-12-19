The Fighting Irish already beat Clemson once this season, but the Tigers were without several key starters during the game, most notably star QB Trevor Lawrence. This time around, for the ACC Championship title game, we're expecting another exciting game that could come down to overtime, again. Here's what you need to know and how to watch Clemson vs Notre Dame 2.0.
For those that don't follow NCAA Football too close, or hate the ridiculous College Football Playoff structure, this is an important game. The Fighting Irish are (10-0) on the season, ranked #2 nationally, and likely already secured a spot in the CFP. Clemson, on the other hand, is ranked #3 sitting at (9-1) with the only loss being against ND several weeks ago.
The reason they're still ranked #3 with a loss is due to Trevor Lawrence missing that game, and several other reasons which are all a topic (or hot debate) for another day. Regardless of how you feel about this ACC championship matchup, it'll surely be one for the ages and an extremely thrilling game to watch on Saturday. If Clemson can win, it'll guarantee a spot in the playoffs.
ND will want to run the ball as much as possible with Kyren Williams, who's looked great all year. That's a big strength of the Irish and will help drain the clock to limit how many offensive snaps Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers have. We really have no clue who will win this one, but Vegas odds already suggest Clemson takes it by 10.5 points. Tune-in and enjoy this NCAAF classic using our tips below.
Clemson vs Notre Dame: When and where?
This ACC matchup takes place at a mostly neutral field, where the Tigers vs Irish play at Bank of America Stadium in North Carolina, home of the Panthers. The game kicks off Saturday, December 19th, at 4pm ET / 1pm PT on ABC. Fans in the UK can enjoy this game during the early evening.
How to Watch Clemson vs Notre Dame NCAAF online from outside your country
NCAAF fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch the game, which we'll discuss in a moment. For those geo-locked or looking to watch this ACC Championship game some other way, keep on reading.
In fact, this is where one of the best VPNs can really save your football weekend watching. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and ease of use. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Notre Dame vs Clemson in 2020.
How to watch Clemson vs Notre Dame online in the U.S.
This afternoon primetime Saturday game airs on ABC. Thankfully, almost everyone has or can access ABC, making it easy to watch for any and all fans. If you have a traditional cable package simply watch it, or login to the ABC app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV and Hulu both offer ABC. And actually, the main reason we recommend FuboTV so often is they offer all the main channels that air NCAA Football and NFL games each and every week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to tons of sports and you can watch dozens of college and pro football games weekly. Plus, they offer sports add-ons where you can get all the regional college football channels like the BIG10 or ACC Network, too, which is awesome. If you don't want to miss a single kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream NCAAF Clemson vs Notre Dame live in the UK
If you're outside the U.S. you can still watch the Clemson game. Several college football games are broadcast by BT Sport in the UK each and every week, not to mention BT Sports ESPN channel. While the game airs on ABC, most ABC games show on its affiliate, ESPN, or ABC1.
If you don't have Sky Sports and BT Sport channels as part of your TV package, you can subscribe to Now TV which offers Day and Month Passes for Sky Sports, and BT Sport offers a Monthly Pass for £25 that will allow you to stream the action from its channels via the BT Sport app. The stream works on phones, tablets, consoles and select streaming devices, but not a PC or laptop.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you're not home. That way you can log-in to a UK IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.
How to stream Clemson vs Notre Dame live in Canada
Fans in Canada don't have a ton of options for watching college football unless you have a traditional cable package and pay for the NCAA Football add-on. It's available from all the big players like Cogeco, Eastlink, Rogers Cable, Shaw Cable and Vmedia. You can catch specific big games on local stations if you live in a city bordering the US. Thankfully it's on ABC/ESPN, making it easier than some other games on Saturday.
Additionally, you can see a handful of games (mostly from ESPN) with TSN Direct, which has 24-hour passes you can buy to get TSN for a specific game. TSN covers the CFP National Championship games exclusively in Canada, too.
How to stream Clemson vs Notre Dame ACC Championship live in Australia
Surprisingly, Australia has a healthy dose of US college football on TV each weekend. Your best bet is Kayo Sports or Foxtel, as they both have ABC and ESPN both, and a few other important channels. You can access ABC in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ABC/ESPN too. Foxtel offers Fox Sports, ESPN and ESPN2, and beIN Sports, which should get you plenty of college ball.
If you want to watch other sports, this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. It shows several NFL games each week, too. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it. Enjoy all the games and have a good weekend.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.