Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

The Citi® Double Cash Card is a fantastic cash back card that actually earns you cash back twice: 1% cash back when you make a purchase and another 1% cash back when you pay your bill. It's the only card on the market where paying your credit card off plays a major role in earning its rewards. While that might be enough of a reason to get this card alone, you might be wondering what kind of welcome bonus the card offers right now.

The Citi® Double Cash Card does not currently offer any kind of welcome bonus, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have an introductory offer for new cardholders. New account holders can take advantage of an introductory balance transfer offer of 0% intro APR on balance transfer for 18 months; after that, the variable APR will be 15.49% - 25.49% based on your creditworthiness. This will allow you to transfer a balance from another credit card that you may be paying interest on and enjoy eighteen months of interest-free payments.

There are a couple of considerations for this balance transfer offer. Balances that you transfer on to the card do not earn cash back rewards, so don't transfer a balance to this card to try and earn 2% cash back. Also, the balance transfer must be completed in the first four months after being approved for the card. Lastly, there is a fee: $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

The Citi® Double Cash Card also has a ton of extra perks and benefits like Citi Entertainment, Credit Card Protection, and Purchase Protection. It's a great card that focuses on the essential and encourages you to stay financially responsible by incentivizing you to do so. If you'd like to learn even more about this card, here's everything you need to know.