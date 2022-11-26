The HP Chromebase is my everyday work computer, and this $300 discount is a stupid good deal

The holiday shopping season is a great time to upgrade your old computer or get one for someone else thanks to all of the excellent deals going on. I've been using this HP Chromebase as my daily computer for work and browsing the web. Not only is it very capable, but it looks great and offers some pretty unique features. I enjoy using this Chrome OS computer so much that I had to let everyone know about the awesome discounts on it.

I have had the opportunity to use many of the best Chromebooks on the market through the years, and while I've enjoyed them, I never considered using one as my daily work computer. That is until I got to review the Chrome OS running HP Chromebase.

From the moment I opened the box, I could tell there was something special about this computer. The massive 21.5-inch touchscreen display is beautiful and offers plenty of real estate to have two windows open side by side. But I push it even further by connecting two additional monitors using this awesome USB-C hub from Baseus, which also happens to be on sale (opens in new tab).

Perhaps the most unique part of the display is that it can rotate 90 degrees to portrait orientation. This makes scrolling through web pages or, in my case, writing up an article really great since it allows for more content to show on the screen at once.

There is a 5MP camera mounted in the display's top bezel with a privacy slider on top of the frame that will physically cover the camera and disable the microphone.

The rotating display is mounted on a fabric-wrapped, cone-shaped base that houses dual B&O-tuned speakers. I was truly surprised by how good the audio is coming from the built-in speakers. Around the base's backside is where all the ports are located. Under the power button is the 3.5mm headphone/microphone port, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. On the right side of the base is a physical volume rocker.

While the display is a touchscreen and you can do pretty much everything with your finger, if you really want to get some work done — you'll be glad HP includes a wireless keyboard and mouse. The mouse is pretty basic, and the keyboard is a bit cramped, but they get the job done.

Chrome OS flies on the HP Chromebase, and I've definitely put this computer to work. I run multiple instances of the Chrome browser with an embarrassing amount of open tabs — and it keeps on churning. Chrome stays up-to-date and secure, so I can focus on working and not updating my device. If you are looking for a computer for you or the family, don't pass up this HP Chromebase deal.