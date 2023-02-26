The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook might be the battery champ of the year

What you need to know

Lenovo has announced the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook at MWC 2023.

This Chromebook features a 14-inch display, and is powered by MediaTek's Kompanio 520.

There are three different configurations that will be available in May 2023, with a starting price of $340.

You might remember late in 2022 when MediaTek introduced its Kompanio 520 and 520 processors. Both of these chips are designed with the best cheap Chromebooks in mind, and now that the calendar has flipped over into 2023, we're seeing more options arrive. Lenovo is the latest company to take advantage of MediaTek's chips with the introduction of the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook at MWC 2023.

This 14-inch Chromebook follows in the footsteps of the ASUS CM14 and CM14 Flip Chromebooks, both of which are powered by the same Kompanio 520 chip. However, the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook isn't even the first from Lenovo to include this processor, as the 100e Chromebook Gen 4 and 300e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4 were announced in January.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Despite being aimed at the budget and entry-level markets, the Kompanio 520 is more than capable of handling many of your day-to-day tasks. This won't match up with something like the Acer Chromebook 516 GE but instead is a bit closer to the HP Chromebook x360 13b, which uses a Kompanio 828 chip.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook (Gen 8) Display 14-inches (1920 x 1080 or 1366 x 768), 16:9, 300/250 nits, Touchscreen optional Processor MediaTek Kompanio 520 RAM 4GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB eMMC Battery Up to 13.5 hours Ports 1x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 1x 3.5mm audio combo jack, 1x microSD card Camera 1080p FHD w/ privacy shutter Dimensions 12.83 x 8.73 x 0.73-inches Weight 2.9 pounds Extra features 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers, Dedicated mute key, Wi-Fi 6 AUE Date June 2030

Paired with the Kompanio 520, the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook includes up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. Port selection leaves a bit to be desired, as this Chromebook is equipped with a single USB-C port, one USB-A port, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

However, if portability is the name of the game, then this Chromebook will work wonders, as it's rated to last for up to 13.5 hours on a single charge. That's the key when it comes to these MediaTek-powered Chromebooks, as they aren't as performant as Intel's 12th Gen processors. But they'll last forever and ever before you need to reach for a charger.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook will also be available with two different display resolutions. The first of which can also be configured with a touchscreen and sports a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Then, there's another option that ditches the touchscreen and comes with a 1366 x 768 resolution.

Pricing for the IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is expected to start around $340 and will launch in May 2023.