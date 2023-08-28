My favorite gaming Chromebook is cheaper than ever

If you can believe it, students are heading back to school already, meaning that the summer is pretty much over. But if you missed out on saving some cash on a great Chromebook, you're not out of luck just yet. Best Buy has been offering some pretty great deals on a wide variety of devices, including the Acer Chromebook 516 GE. And for a limited time, you can save a whopping $150 on a pretty awesome Chromebook and get the 516 GE for under $500.

The Chromebook 516 GE was one of the first gaming-specific Chromebooks to be announced late last year, joining the likes of the offerings from ASUS and Lenovo. In the review, I was pleasantly surprised to see a Chromebook with a 16-inch QHD+ display, let alone one with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: Save $150 at Best Buy If you're looking for a Chromebook that can be enjoyed whether you're playing games or getting work done, the Chromebook 516 GE fits the bill for most. Acer packed an impressive set of specs into its first gaming Chromebook, including a 16-inch, 120Hz, display.

But that's not where the fun stops with the Chromebook 516 GE, as it also packs a powerful punch thanks to Intel's 12th Gen Core i5-1240P. This is paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, providing you enough to install some apps, enjoy cloud gaming, and even play Steam games.

And if you really want to take your gaming prowess to the next level, you'll enjoy the RGB backlit keyboard. Thanks to some of the updates that Google has been pushing to ChromeOS over the past year, you can even go so far as to customize the backlighting to your liking.

The Chromebook 516 GE is pretty darn good in a lot of ways, but if you're hoping for a convertible design with a touchscreen, you'll want to look elsewhere. Between the 16-inch display and the built-in HDMI 2.1 port, the 516 GE will be a great device for gaming and productivity, and it's not often that we can say that.