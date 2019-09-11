Google has started rolling out Chrome 77 for Android, Windows, Mac, Linux, and iOS platforms. According to the Chrome team, the new update will become available on all platforms over the next few weeks.

As noted by 9To5Google, Chrome 77 brings the "Send this page" cross-device sharing feature that was rolled out to some users with Chrome 76. In addition to the ability to share a page across multiple devices, the latest release for desktop also lets you "Make Chrome your own" by adding bookmarks to Google apps such as Gmail, YouTube, Google Maps, News, and Translate.

Chrome 77 for Android comes with a tweaked Downloads screen as well. The Chrome team has gotten rid of the menu in the top-left corner. Instead, Chrome 77 comes with buttons that allow users to filter between different content types. Some of the other tweaks include larger previews for saved images and a new "Articles for you" tab.

Along with 52 security fixes, the new Chrome version comes with site isolation improvements that help protect cookies, HTTP resources, and other cross-site data when visiting attacker-controlled websites. The Site isolation feature will be enabled on select Android devices for websites where users enter passwords.

Google is also beginning trial testing of a new Contact Picker API with Chrome 77 for Android, allowing users to "select entries from their contact list and share limited details of the selected entries with a website."

