For a basic little tablet designed around content consumption, it's hard to fault the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus tablet. And just in time for Black Friday, Amazon's miniature tablet is more affordable than ever. Today's Amazon Deal of the Day lets you bag a Fire HD Plus with Echo Buds for $124.98, or the tablet with its wireless charging dock for $94.88. The latter deal represents a saving of 36% from the standard price.
Both of those prices are for the base model 32GB Fire HD 8 Plus with lockscreen ads. You'll pay a small premium to use the tab without lockscreen ads, or to get the roomier 64GB variant. Discounts for the more expensive models vary from 28% to 30% -- so not quite as crazy as the base model's discount, but still a hefty saving.
A cheap and cheerful tablet for less than $100
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus
You'll need to act fast to bag this Amazon tablet deal: Get 36% off the base model Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, or bundled Echo Buds wireless earbuds. This Amazon deal covers both the 32 and 64GB versions of the tablet.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is a highly rated little tablet that's ideal for kicking back with Prime Video, Netflix or Disney+. Compared to the regular Fire HD 8 tablet it boasts more RAM and faster charging speeds, along with USB-C connectivity. That means it's a bit more up-to-date overall, and should perform better.
In our review of the device, Android Central's Jeramy Johnson praised the added convenience that wireless charging brings to this tablet:
I first thought that wireless charging capability was just a silly gimmick, but in my opinion, it works well and is a valuable addition. It works as advertised, and as soon as you plop the tablet into the stand, within seconds, you get both a visual and auditory cue that the device is charging wirelessly. Amazon's Show Mode, which essentially turns its Fire tablets into Echo Show-like smart displays, is turned on by default in the settings, so you don't have to think about enabling this each time you place the tablet in the stand.
The deal runs for today only (25 November), so you'll need to be quick if you want to snap it up!
