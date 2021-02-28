Unbeaten in eight games since taking over the reins at Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuschel's Blues come up against their toughest Premier League challenge yet as they face Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Red Devils. Read on for our full guide to getting a Chelsea vs Man United live stream and watch all the action online.
Former PSG coach Tuchel has had an immediate impact since succeeding fans' favorite Frank Lampard last month.
The German appears to have bolstered the Blues' previously leaky defense, with his side registering their most impressive result yet under his leadership in midweek with a 1-0 Champions League victory over La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.
Unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men meanwhile remain in second in the table, currently behind their table-topping local rivals Man City.
Desperate to keep in touch with Pep Guardiola's seemingly unstoppable league leaders, Solskjaer will also be mindful of a chasing pack of teams including West Ham, Everton, and today's hosts, who could all gain ground on them should they suffer a defeat here.
It's a huge match for both teams' top four ambitions. Read on to find out how to watch a Chelsea vs Man United live stream, no matter where you are in the world.
Chelsea vs Man United: Where and when?
Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at Stamford Bridge, with kick-off set for 4.30pm GMT local time.
That makes it an 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 3.30pm AEDT kick-off on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.
Watch Chelsea vs Man United online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Chelsea vs Man United but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
How to watch Chelsea vs Man United online in the U.S.
NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Chelsea vs Man United is at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT, with live coverage on NBCSN.
For streaming, your best ways to access the Liverpool vs Everton game is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.
How to stream Chelsea vs Man United live in the UK
Sunday's match will be available to watch via Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from West London beginning at 4pm GMT ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.
The channel is available to both BT TV customers from just £10 extra a month on contract and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media, and TalkTalk subscribers as well, however, if you don't want to be tied to a long contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass which gives you access to all BT channels and costs £25 a month on a rolling basis.
How to stream Chelsea vs Man United live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing every match live, including this showdown between Chelsea vs Man United, with kick-off set for 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT.
The online only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Chelsea vs Man United live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Chelsea vs Man United in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.
Kick-off in Australia is at 3.30am AEDT in the early hours of Monday morning.
