Unbeaten in eight games since taking over the reins at Stamford Bridge, Thomas Tuschel's Blues come up against their toughest Premier League challenge yet as they face Ole Gunnar Solskjær's Red Devils. Read on for our full guide to getting a Chelsea vs Man United live stream and watch all the action online.

Former PSG coach Tuchel has had an immediate impact since succeeding fans' favorite Frank Lampard last month.

The German appears to have bolstered the Blues' previously leaky defense, with his side registering their most impressive result yet under his leadership in midweek with a 1-0 Champions League victory over La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

The German notched up his first win since taking over the Stamford Bridge hot seat from Frank Lampard, with a solid 2-0 win over Burnley at the weekend.

Unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men meanwhile remain in second in the table, currently behind their table-topping local rivals Man City.

Desperate to keep in touch with Pep Guardiola's seemingly unstoppable league leaders, Solskjaer will also be mindful of a chasing pack of teams including West Ham, Everton, and today's hosts, who could all gain ground on them should they suffer a defeat here.

It's a huge match for both teams' top four ambitions. Read on to find out how to watch a Chelsea vs Man United live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Man United: Where and when?

Sunday's match takes place behind closed doors at Stamford Bridge, with kick-off set for 4.30pm GMT local time.

That makes it an 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT start for folks tuning in from the US, and a 3.30pm AEDT kick-off on Monday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

Watch Chelsea vs Man United online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Chelsea vs Man United but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.