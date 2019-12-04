Google Santa Tracker websiteSource: Google

What you need to know

  • Starting now through Christmas, you can get the latest updates from Santa's Village by asking Assistant "what's new at the North Pole?"
  • The head elf news anchor Dimplesticks will keep you up to date with all the goings-on, as well as letting you know how many days there are until Christmas.
  • The Santa Tracker website has also been updated with new games and activities, in addition to new holiday experiences on Google Earth.

With Christmas 21 days away and counting, Google is ready to get you and your family in the festive mood with daily reports from the North Pole. Over the next three weeks, each day you can get an update from the North Pole Broadcasting Channel from Google Assistant by simply saying, "Hey Google, what's new at the North Pole?"

In response, you'll get the latest news updates from the head elf news anchor, Dimplesticks. For example, today's message informs you how many days there are till Christmas and that you can request Christmas jokes from Assistant. If you have a smart display, it will even show custom animations during the newscast or when you ask for a Christmas joke.

In addition, the Santa Tracker website has also received an update this year. There is now a new toy factory, a greenhouse, and reindeer gym along with over two dozen games and learning activities — one of which is the new 3D snowbox that allows you to make a three-dimensional interactive wintery scene.

SnowboxSource: Google

Some of the activities are currently hidden, but all will be revealed in the days leading up till Christmas. Just keep an eye on Google's social accounts or check the North Pole newscast for updates. Also, don't forget to download the Google Santa Tracker app on your phone while you're at it.

All of this Christmas spirit isn't just contained to the Santa Tracker website, though. Using Google Earth, you'll be able to test your knowledge of holiday traditions around the world or take a tour of the different holiday treats enjoyed in other countries.

Source: Google

Once you're done trying all of that out, you can even give Santa a call by saying "Hey Google, Call Santa" using Google Assistant and help him out with a problem he's having.

