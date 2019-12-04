What you need to know
- Starting now through Christmas, you can get the latest updates from Santa's Village by asking Assistant "what's new at the North Pole?"
- The head elf news anchor Dimplesticks will keep you up to date with all the goings-on, as well as letting you know how many days there are until Christmas.
- The Santa Tracker website has also been updated with new games and activities, in addition to new holiday experiences on Google Earth.
With Christmas 21 days away and counting, Google is ready to get you and your family in the festive mood with daily reports from the North Pole. Over the next three weeks, each day you can get an update from the North Pole Broadcasting Channel from Google Assistant by simply saying, "Hey Google, what's new at the North Pole?"
In response, you'll get the latest news updates from the head elf news anchor, Dimplesticks. For example, today's message informs you how many days there are till Christmas and that you can request Christmas jokes from Assistant. If you have a smart display, it will even show custom animations during the newscast or when you ask for a Christmas joke.
In addition, the Santa Tracker website has also received an update this year. There is now a new toy factory, a greenhouse, and reindeer gym along with over two dozen games and learning activities — one of which is the new 3D snowbox that allows you to make a three-dimensional interactive wintery scene.
Some of the activities are currently hidden, but all will be revealed in the days leading up till Christmas. Just keep an eye on Google's social accounts or check the North Pole newscast for updates. Also, don't forget to download the Google Santa Tracker app on your phone while you're at it.
All of this Christmas spirit isn't just contained to the Santa Tracker website, though. Using Google Earth, you'll be able to test your knowledge of holiday traditions around the world or take a tour of the different holiday treats enjoyed in other countries.
Once you're done trying all of that out, you can even give Santa a call by saying "Hey Google, Call Santa" using Google Assistant and help him out with a problem he's having.
Jingle your doorbell with Nest Hello Winter Doorbell tones
Motorola One Hyper goes official with 32MP pop-up camera, 45W fast charging
Motorola's new One Hyper is an impressive mid-range Android phone with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera, 64MP rear camera, and 45W "Hyper Charging."
Google Assistant launches on Stadia controller with limitations
One of the hallmark features of Stadia is its access to Google-exclusive features, such as Assistant. Unfortunately, the service launched with the button disabled on the controller — until now, that is.
Is 64GB enough storage for a phone in 2019?
Flagship smartphones, like the Pixel 4 and iPhone 11, still ship with 64GB as the base amount of internal storage. Here in late 2019, is that enough space?
Turn your Galaxy into a desktop with these DeX accessories
Samsung DeX can turn your phone into a full-fledged computer, and getting your DeX on does not have to cost hundreds of dollars! These accessories can help you get up and running without going over-budget.