With Christmas 21 days away and counting, Google is ready to get you and your family in the festive mood with daily reports from the North Pole. Over the next three weeks, each day you can get an update from the North Pole Broadcasting Channel from Google Assistant by simply saying, "Hey Google, what's new at the North Pole?"

In response, you'll get the latest news updates from the head elf news anchor, Dimplesticks. For example, today's message informs you how many days there are till Christmas and that you can request Christmas jokes from Assistant. If you have a smart display, it will even show custom animations during the newscast or when you ask for a Christmas joke.

In addition, the Santa Tracker website has also received an update this year. There is now a new toy factory, a greenhouse, and reindeer gym along with over two dozen games and learning activities — one of which is the new 3D snowbox that allows you to make a three-dimensional interactive wintery scene.