Before we say goodbye to 2019, let’s take a look back at some of the coolest gadget deals we found this year. And if you missed out on getting them the first time around, don’t worry; they’re all on sale again now. From laptop monitors to portable translators, you’re sure to find something to give you an edge in the new year.
MSRP: $30 | Sale Price: $23.99 (20% off)
Perfect for any avid gamer, this Bluetooth controller lets you play your favorite games in retro style.
2. Electronic Avenue HD Waterproof Action Camera + Accessory Pack
MSRP: $149 | Sale Price: $39.99 (73% off)
Capture the action in any environment with this incredibly durable HD action cam that comes with its own accessory pack.
MSRP: $799 | Sale Price: $279 (64% off)
This projector allows you to create a full-fledged movie theater in every room, and you’ll be able to project your favorite shows or movies onto any surface.
MSRP: $249 | Sale Price: $249
Increase your productivity with this portable monitor attachment that allows you to take a second screen with you on the go.
MSRP: $250 | Sale Price: $72 (71% off)
These earbuds will let you listen to your favorite music without distractions, even in busy areas like gyms and airports. Plus, you’ll get up to 100 hours of on-the-go listening with the included charging case/power bank.
MSRP: $150 | Sale Price: $75 (50% off)
Enjoy the warm sound of vinyl with this 3-speed turntable that comes with a wide range of modern connectivity options, like Bluetooth.
7. Shure MV88 Digital Stereo Condenser Microphone for Apple Devices
MSRP: $186 | Sale Price: $149 (19% off)
Turn your iOS device into a full-fledged quality mic with this condenser microphone that’s perfect for podcasting and music recording.
MSRP: $99 | Sale Price: $84 (15% off)
This tiny sensor allows you to match virtually any color in the world with a preexisting color in a massive library that you can use for paining, digital design, and more.
MSRP: $99 | Sale Price: $59 (40% off)
Record, translate, and transcribe different languages on the go with this portable pocket assistant.
