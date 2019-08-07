Season X of Fortnite is here, and with it comes significant changes to the way players will be completing challenges. Instead of one week of challenges, players will now be completing missions, which are thematic objectives for those who have the Season X Battle Pass.
Instead of the typical seven challenges, players now have many more chances to earn Battle Pass stars, with two sets of challenges opening up this week. This week's set of missions, titled Spray and Pray, hasn't been released into the game yet, but did leak early.
Twitter user iFireMonkey — who has become well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the list earlier today:
Here are the challenges for the Spray & Pray challenge set that comes out in 2 days.— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel (@iFireMonkey) August 7, 2019
First 7 Challenges & Rewards = Normal
Second 7 Challenges & Rewards = Prestige pic.twitter.com/hfAcFGZxaT
After you complete the challenges, you'll unlock the ability to do "Prestige Missions," which serve as harder versions of the original challenges but offer extra rewards. Thankfully, none of them are too hard, and you shouldn't be stuck on them for too long.
You can check out the full list of challenges below:
Spray and Pray Missions:
- Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (0/500)
- Spray a Fountain, a Junkyard Crane, and a Vending Machine (0/1)
- Spray different Gas Stations (0/3)
- Find lost Spraycans (0/5)
- Deal damage to opponents structures with a Minigun (0/3,000)
- Eliminate opponents with an SMG less than 15m away (0/3)
- Search Chests at Tilted (0/7)
Prestige Missions:
- Eliminations with an SMG in a single match (0/2)
- Search Chests inside containers with windows (0/5)
- Spray cars or trucks in different Named Locations (0/6)
- Visit graffiti covered billboards in a single match (0/2)
- Damage opponents with a Minigun (0/500)
- Eliminate opponents with an SMG less than 5m away (0/5)
- Eliminate opponents in Tilted with the Tilted Teknique outfit (0/5)
As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP and Battle Stars!
- Where to find Lost Spraycans for the Spray and Pray Mission
- Where to find Gas Stations for the Spray and Pray Mission
The Spray and Pray missions will drop Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Take your gaming to the next level
Seagate 2TB Game Drive for PlayStation 4 ($88 at Amazon)
Games take up a bunch of hard drive space nowadays. Make sure you never have to worry about freeing up space again when the latest game or downloadable content releases.
Konky PlayStation 4 Charging Dock Stand ($10 at Amazon)
Having your controller die on you in the middle of a gaming session is rough, so make sure you never have that happen again, and keep them charging at all times.
Astro Gaming C40 TR Controller ($200 at Amazon)
A brand new entrant into the controller game, Astro aims to deliver a better way to play games with rear buttons, map-ability across the controller, and interchangeable analog sticks and d-pads.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.