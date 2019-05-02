Another week has gone by, which means it's time for a brand new batch of challenges to hit Fortnite. We're already in week 10 of the game's eighth season, which means that this is the last batch of challenges to release before Epic begins preparing for the next one. If you haven't managed to finish them up, you only have until the end of the week before it's time to prepare for Season 9.

This week, you'll be trying to find Pirate Cannons to shoot yourself through hoops, harvesting a variety of materials, and taking down enemies at various locations. As always, there are three challenges that free-to-play players can complete, and four additional challenges for those who have the Battle Pass to attempt.

You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes:

Free Challenges:

Launch through three flaming hoops with a Pirate Cannon

Stage 1 of 3: Harvest 500 Wood in a single match

Stage 2 of 3: Harvest 500 Brick in a single match

Stage 3 of 3: Harvest 500 Metal in a single match

Eliminate three opponents at Tilted Towers or The Block (0/3)

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal 500 damage with an Infantry Rifle or Heavy Assault Rifle

Stage 1 of 2: Search the treasure map signpost found in Junk Junction

Stage 2 of 2: Search the X on the treasure map signpost in Junk Junction

Deal 100 damage within 10 seconds of landing after using a Volcano Vent

Eliminate two opponents from closer than 5m away

For those still looking to complete some of the challenges, make sure to check out our guide on how to do some of the more difficult tasks from last week's set, or make sure to check out the guide on how to search the treasure map in Junk Junction if you're having trouble there.

Take your gaming to the next level

Astro Gaming C40 TR Controller ($200 at Amazon) A brand new entrant into the controller game, Astro aims to deliver a better way to play games with rear buttons, map-ability across the controller, and interchangeable analog sticks and d-pads. PowerA DualShock 4 Charging Station ($16 at Amazon) Worrying about battery life can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. Make sure your controllers are always ready to play by keeping them charged at all times! BENGOO G9000 Stereo Gaming Headset ($20 at Amazon) Sound is one of the most important parts of a game, and in a game like Fortnite, being able to hear where your opponents are at all times could be the difference between life and death.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.