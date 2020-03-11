Fortnite Chapter 2- Season 2 is officially here, and players are already diving in to try and unlock its many Battle Pass rewards. Just like when Fortnite Chapter 2 launched, weekly challenges have been overhauled for Chapter 2 - Season 2, with every challenge for the week being unlocked from the start.
Epic has also tweaked the way to view challenges, allowing players to see in what general area of the map they can be completed. At the end of the day, though, they're still a set of tasks to complete to help you power through the Battle Pass. As is the case every week, the challenges for the fourth week of Chapter 2 - Season 2 have leaked, giving us a good idea of what we'll have to do in order to gain more XP.
Twitter user iFireMonkey — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.
Fortnite Week 4 Challenges: pic.twitter.com/IGmUXh5Zr5— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) March 3, 2020
This week is another pretty standard week, and will see players doing simple tasks such as searching tasks and taking down players at various locations. You can check out the full list of challenges below, and remember, the challenges won't be live until 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 12.
Season 2 - Week 4 Challenges
- Search Chests at Pleasant Park or Slurpy Swamp (0/10)
- Destroy opponent structures with Proximity mines or Remote Explosives (0/20)
- Fish with Explosives (0/3)
- Eliminate players at The Agency or Sweaty Sands (0/5)
- Search Ammo Boxes in different Named Locations (0/7)
- Use Decoy Grenades (0/5)
- Deal damage to players while riding in a Motorboat (0/200)
- Scan a Henchman in different matches (0/3)
- Visit Grumpy Greens, Mowdown, and Risky Reels (0/1)
- Collect different Boss Weapons (0/3)
As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP!
- Related: Where to find Safe Houses For Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 Challenges
- Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 Trailer includes Agents, Chaos, and Deadpool
The Chapter 2 - Week 4 missions will drop Thursday at 9:30 AM EDT.
Whisper app quietly leaked sensitive info on nearly 900 million users
Recently, security researchers discovered an open database online hosting nearly 900 million records from the secret-sharing app Whisper. Along with the records, it also included identifying information such as the user's age, ethnicity, gender, hometown, location coordinates from their last post, and more.
Tech companies to meet with White House regarding the coronavirus outbreak
Apple, Microsoft and Google are among six firms who will meet with the White House today, March 11, to discuss coordinating a response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Daily Coronavirus updates: E3 canceled, Google pushes for remote work
COVID-19 has already infected over 110,000 people globally and caused over 3,800 fatalities. It has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
The best DualShock 4 controller charging docks
PowerA DualShock 4 Controller Charging Station delivers a stellar product that doesn't take up much room, is easy to use, and will make sure you don't have to spend extra energy making sure your controllers are charging.