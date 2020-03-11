Fortnite Chapter 2- Season 2 is officially here , and players are already diving in to try and unlock its many Battle Pass rewards. Just like when Fortnite Chapter 2 launched, weekly challenges have been overhauled for Chapter 2 - Season 2, with every challenge for the week being unlocked from the start.

Epic has also tweaked the way to view challenges, allowing players to see in what general area of the map they can be completed. At the end of the day, though, they're still a set of tasks to complete to help you power through the Battle Pass. As is the case every week, the challenges for the fourth week of Chapter 2 - Season 2 have leaked, giving us a good idea of what we'll have to do in order to gain more XP.

Twitter user iFireMonkey — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.

This week is another pretty standard week, and will see players doing simple tasks such as searching tasks and taking down players at various locations. You can check out the full list of challenges below, and remember, the challenges won't be live until 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, March 12.

Season 2 - Week 4 Challenges

Search Chests at Pleasant Park or Slurpy Swamp (0/10)

Destroy opponent structures with Proximity mines or Remote Explosives (0/20)

Fish with Explosives (0/3)

Eliminate players at The Agency or Sweaty Sands (0/5)

Search Ammo Boxes in different Named Locations (0/7)

Use Decoy Grenades (0/5)

Deal damage to players while riding in a Motorboat (0/200)

Scan a Henchman in different matches (0/3)

Visit Grumpy Greens, Mowdown, and Risky Reels (0/1)

Collect different Boss Weapons (0/3)

As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP!

The Chapter 2 - Week 4 missions will drop Thursday at 9:30 AM EDT.