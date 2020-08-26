What you need to know
- CD Projekt subsidiary Spokko is working on a AR mobile game set in the world of The Witcher.
- The Witcher: Monster Slayer will be set before the events of The Witcher games.
- Launch dates for the iOS and Android versions will be announced later this year.
CD Projekt subsidiary Spokko announced today that it is working on a free-to-play augmented-reality game for iOS and Android mobile devices set in The Witcher universe.
The Witcher: Monster Slayer is set before the events of CD Projekt's The Witcher games, at a time where roving monsters were more common. Players will take on the role of a new witcher tasked with studying, tracking, and fighting dozens of creatures from the game series plus new threats. Players will collect trophies to mark their victory, filling out a bestiary with common, rare, and legendary monsters including basilisks, sirens, and golems.
Some of these creatures are quite powerful and players will need to prepare through crafting bombs, bait, potions, and oils. Time of day and real-world weather conditions will be factors in encounters and the first-person combat will employ AR to let players fight with swords and magical signs. Players will also learn more about being a witcher by completing story-driven quests.
This game has likely been in the works since August 2018 when CD Projekt acquired a majority stake in Spokko and provided it with access to its IP to work on a mobile project. Spokko will reveal the launch dates for both versions of the game later this year.
