If you've been following us here at Mobile Nations, you know we've been talking a lot about business credit cards lately. That's because they often provide great perks and bonuses for business owners who generally incur a higher level of spend. We continue that trend by introducing the Ink Business Unlimited credit card from Chase.

In general, this card keeps it pretty simple as it is a cash back card. For the welcome bonus, you can earn $500 after spending $3,000 in the first three months of opening an account. These points come in the form of 50,000 Ultimate Rewards points which you can then redeem as cash back. In terms of earning, you will enjoy unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase. There are no bonus earning multiples on specific categories. Thus, this is a card we'd recommend getting if you make many purchases on items (such as groceries) that are not generally eligible for bonus earning on other cards. Though the earning potential may not wow you, keep in mind that this card also comes with no annual fee.