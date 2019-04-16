Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

If you're a business owner, don't spend much on travel, and prefer cash back rewards, you should definitely consider the Ink Business Cash Credit Card from Chase. There are a lot of solid perks to this card, including no annual fee, 0% APR for the first 12 months (regular APR is 15.49% - 21.49% variable), and $500 cash back after spending $3,000 in the first three months. What's more, this card is widely considered one of the best cash-back options for business owners. Let's take a closer look at what makes this card a winner. For starters, cardholders will earn a generous 5% back at office supply stores and internet, cable, and phone services for the first $25,000 in a calendar year. For gas stations and restaurants, users earn 2% back for the first $25,000. If you hit the threshold for both categories, you would gain $2,250 in your first calendar year (including the bonus cash back). For all other purchases, cardholders will earn the standard 1% back.

Getting down to business Chase Ink Business Cash Credit Card The Chase Ink Business Cash is great for business owners who spend on equipment for their office, gas, and restaurants. It even allows you to to provide authorized cards to your employees at no cost. See at The Points Guy