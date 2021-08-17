The annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is already gearing up for next year's event, and some changes will be made to ensure a successful live, in-person show. This includes new COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced in a press release that attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination to attend the event. This comes as more venues and even employers in the U.S. are making similar moves. Even Google is requiring employees to be vaccinnated if they plan to return to the office.

Gary Shapiro, president and CEO of CTA, believes it's the right call in helping to ensure the safety of attendees.

Based on today's science, we understand vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of COVID-19...We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas.

Other health protocols include a mask mandate, as per Las Vegas regulations, and seating will adhere to social distancing. Aisles will also be wider for easier navigation throughout the venue, and there will be sanitation stations and on-site medical aid.

Meanwhile, for those that aren't vaccinated, there are still options. CES is mulling over whether or not it will accept proof of a positive antibody test and "will share more details on this later." The other option is to attend virtually, as the event will also run digitally similar to CES 2021.

CES is one of the annual trade shows where companies bring out their new toys, like the Fossil Gen 5 LTE, some of the best Android TVs, and other interesting devices that can be found in our Best of CES 2021. Organizers expect new tech showcases like space tech, food tech, and NFTs, while the event will also highlight AI, VR/AR, home automation, and more.