It might be Google's 21st birthday but it looks like we're the ones getting the gift with 21% off at the Google Store. Unfortunately, this deal is only good for the European Google Store (sorry U.S. readers) and the offer ends on September 27.

Whether you were in the market for some new Google gear or doing some super early Christmas shopping, 21% off can add up to a pretty big discount. Using the B-GOOGLE21 coupon code effectively drops the Pixel 3a down to £315/€315 making it a great deal on a great phone.

The discount also drops the Nest Hub Max down to a tempting £173. That's a steal for Google's latest smart display with a 10-inch display and built-in camera. Even better is the smaller 7-inch Nest Hub with no camera that you can pick up for only £94/€102.