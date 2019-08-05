What you need to know
- Soulcalibur VI is the latest fighting game from Project Soul and Bandai Namco.
- The final character in the game's Season Pass is Cassandra.
- A second Season Pass has been announced, bringing four more characters, including Haohmaru.
- Soulcalibur VI is currently $25 on Amazon, while the Season Pass is $30.
During EVO 2019, Bandai Namco had some big reveals for Soulcalibur VI players. To start things off, Cassandra is coming as the final character in the season pass! First appearing in Soulcalibur II, Cassandra brings her sword, buckler, and perky fighting spirit to the battlefield. Take a look at the trailer for Cassandra in the video below:
With the four characters that have been added through the first DLC season pass, Soulcalibur VI has an impressive roster, including guest star Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher games.
Bandai Namco isn't stopping there, however, as a second season pass has been announced. One of the characters coming in this second season pass is none other than Haohmaru, from Samurai Showdown!
While there's no price up yet for this second DLC, it's reasonable to assume it'll be the same price as the first season pass. Currently, there's no release date for when the first character in the pass will arrive. Like the previous season pass, this DLC will include four different characters.
The Soul Burns
Soulcalibur VI
Enter, warrior
The classic series is back with Soulcalibur VI! A variety of different characters, both new and returning, round out an awesome roster as the plot goes back to where it all began...
