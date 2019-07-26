Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.

If you followed our last post about the CardMatch Tool's select elevated bonus for the Platinum Card® from American Express, we're also pleased to report an elevated bonus for the American Express® Gold Card . As a refresher, the CardMatch Tool matches users to credit card offers in seconds and in a way that does not impact your credit score. In fact, it can even match you to special offers not presented to the wider public. Today, we report out on an elevated 50,000 bonus offer on the American Express® Gold Card, as compared to the usual 35,000 points.

Valued at 2 cents per point , the elevated welcome bonus presented on CardMatch would be worth $1,000. Check today if you're eligible!

Why Get The Gold Card

Aside from the heightened bonus, there are plenty of reasons to get American Express® Gold Card. First of all, if you like dining and shopping for groceries, this is a great option. Cardholders earn 4x points at restaurants and at US supermarkets. Additionally, earn 3x points on flights. Finally, enjoy a a $100 annual airline fee credit as well as waived foreign transaction fees.

How to use CardMatch

To use CardMatch, go to their website and enter the necessary information including your name, address, and last 4 digits of your social security. Check the box if you would like to be contacted with offers, and then click "Get Matches". Accept the terms & conditions, and just wait about a minute to see your pre-approved offers!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.