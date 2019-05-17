Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is already one of the best cash back cards on the market. For those who frequently use ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft, things just got even better. Earn with Uber and Lyft American Express has added a whole new category of rewards for the card: transit. New and existing cardholders will now begin to earn 3% cash back on a whole range of eligible transit purchases, covering anything from Lyft, Uber and other ride-share services, as well as parking, tolls and train fares. That's in addition to the already solid 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations. So now if you're traveling by your car, someone else's car, train, or bus, you'll be earning great rewards no matter what.

The welcome bonus has also been updated from a $200 to a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 within the first 3 months, and there is also an introductory offer of 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months. The annual fee has stayed the same at $95. It's always been one of the best cash back cards out there, and with this new category added, its setting itself up as the cash back credit card you want for making your way around town.

All the cash back Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express This card gets you 6% cash back on U.S. streaming services, 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year then 1%), 3% cash back at U.S gas stations and on transit, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. You'll earn a valuable sign-up bonus to the tune of a $250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 within the first 3 months. There is also a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months, then a variable APR, 15.24% to 26.24%. See at The Points Guy